Kummer and Funk add WSN recognition to their resumes

Just like the WSN pitcher watch list that Prescott's Kaili Wescott was named to, the infielder/catcher list was created from a combination of coach input and nominations, returning all-conference lists and player evaluation, according to WSN, and will be trimmed down to five finalists during the playoffs.

"No matter their position, the top infielder or catcher must be a threat at the plate," WSN's website reads. "They hit for an outstanding average, show a keen eye at the plate, and produce runs no matter what it takes, striking fear into opposing pitchers."

Both Pierce County catchers meet those qualifications.

Kummer, a soon-to-be Division 1 collegiate softball player at George Washington University, has made her way to the Middle Border Conference's All-Conference first team all three years leading up to her senior season, and has received All-Area honors every year of her career. The Panthers' catcher also guided her 2017 team to its first conference title in more than two decades as a junior.

"Receiving this recognition is really neat. It gives me a sense of pride knowing my high school career isn't being overlooked," Kummer said. "It definitely reminds me of our team goal this year, making it to the state tournament in Madison. Hopefully I see my name and the rest of our team on more lists in the future."

Funk recorded eight home runs, 23 RBIs and a .452 batting average as a junior, and like Kummer, has received All-Conference honors throughout her softball career.

"It was a great accomplishment to be placed on the senior watch list," Funk said. "It's just another example of seeing all of my hard work paying off. Coach Wynveen has pushed me every season to be better, and I couldn't have done it without her support and everyone who took their time to help me get better."