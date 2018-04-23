Prep softball: Panthers 10-run B-W, still not complacent

"We're still hitting the ball very well, and I'm not surprised because we've put in the work," Diercks said after her Ellsworth softball team 15-runned Osceola on Thursday, April 19. "But it's going to be more of a test when we face pitchers like (what) Baldwin-Woodville (has) tomorrow night."

But even up against B-W's Kayla Furrer, who Diercks claims to be one of the best pitchers in the Middle Border Conference, the Panthers' hitting excellence did not decline.

Ellsworth claimed a 13-1 win over its 2017 Middle Border Conference co-champions in just five innings on Friday night, and have yet to play a complete seven-inning game.

The Panthers collected 14 hits against the Panthers, whereas winning pitcher Avery O'Neil only gave up three hits to the visiting Blackhawks team. Avery recorded seven strikeouts to Furrer's five.

"I think coming off of two 15-run (wins) you have a lot of confidence, and I think we did a really good job of not letting that show," senior Morgan Kummer said. "Well, we let our confidence show, but we didn't let it get over our heads. I think we did a really good job of composing ourselves and executing everything we needed to on offense and defense."

Kummer ended the game with a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth, and was 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs and three RBIs.

Freshmen Brianna Giese and Autumn Earney followed their lone senior's lead and proved they could withstand Furrer's pitching as varsity newbies. Giese was 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, while Earney hit 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored.

"(Furrer) spins the ball a lot better and she throws a lot faster, so we really had to make sure we had her timed and that we were focused in the box," Giese said. "I think we really did that tonight. After the first inning, we really caught on."

O'Neil struck out B-W's first three batters in the top of the first, but the Panthers were also held off at home in the first inning. Earney put the first run on the board after a Kaitlyn Nugent sacrifice fly to center field brought the freshman home from third.

Ellsworth extended its lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the third, but back on defense, the Panthers ran into a troublesome third inning that loaded the bases for B-W with zero outs. However, B-W only earned one run before O'Neil earned the second out of the inning in the circle and Kummer picked off the third-base runner.

"I think Avery does a really good job of composing herself (in the circle) and not letting hits affect her, and our defense does a really good job of keeping the ball in front of them," Kummer said of her team's ability to get out of the fourth. "Even if Avery does give up a hit, I just know that I can rely on our defense to get the ball in right away to make sure it stays in front."

"I think the big thing is we didn't dwell on what happened; we moved onto the next play and tried to get that last out," Giese added.

Diercks was proud of the way her players hit against Furrer, but was more impressed of how they handled themselves when faced with adversity in the fourth.

"We definitely didn't come in tonight being complacent; we were ready for a battle," Diercks said. "Especially going into a pressure inning with the bases loaded with their lead-off hitter and making sure we could finish it then and there, and we did.

"We know how to do the simple things. We know how to take a breath and just play ball."

Considering Friday night was B-W's first game of the season, Diercks knows her team will see an improved B-W team as the season progresses, and said, "We're excited to see what's to come. That's the first time that (B-W has) been on the dirt. Regardless, it's a good win against a good team, but that's not the best version of Baldwin and we know that."

Though excited for how their season has played out so far, the Panthers know there's no time for complacency in their soon-to-be packed game schedule.

"I think we can work on not getting complacent," Giese said. "We need to keep getting better and keep striving for our next goal and not just settle."

Ellsworth 19, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 5

Ellsworth's perfect record carried into Saturday, April 21 when the Panthers claimed a 19-5 victory over the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau Red Hawks in their first non-conference game of the season.

The Panthers gave up five runs to the Red Hawks in the second inning of play, but once again, took a deep breath and just played ball.

The Panthers responded to G-E-T's five-run inning by outscoring their opponents in the second with a Holly Carlson single, a Morgan Kummer single and a G-E-T error, which gave the Panthers a 7-5 advantage heading into the third.

After allowing zero runs in the top of the third, the Panthers doubled their score in the bottom of the inning, which helped them pull away with yet another early win.

The Panthers 10-runned the Red Hawks in the bottom of the fourth, and the game was decided when O'Neil struck out G-E-T's first three batters in the top of the fifth.

O'Neil grabbed her fourth win of the season with six strikeouts, five runs and four hits allowed.

Ellsworth's hitters were led by Earney who went 4-for-4 at the plate, and Nugent and Clarity Kummer were added to the list of Ellsworth home-run-hitters with their deep hits during the game.

Ellsworth 16, Osceola 1

Ellsworth (2-0) 15-runned Osceola (0-1) in one hour and 14 minutes, grabbing 15 hits in the quick three-inning game that was played in comfortable weather on Thursday night.

Giese and Kummer were both 3-for-3 from the plate, and all Panther players who stepped up to bat connected for at least one hit.

Osceola's pitchers combined for nine errors and one strikeout.

Thursday night's win went to O'Neil who recorded six strikeouts and allowed one run.