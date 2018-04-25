The Cardinals managed nine runs themselves, but the Buffaloes outscored them in the first inning alone.

Lydia Wittmer was 3-for-3 with a triple to lead the Cardinals. Tessa Cipriano added a 3-for-4 hitting performance, which included a three-run home run in the fourth inning. Maddy Matthys was also 3-for-4 at the plate.

The Buffaloes were led by Emily Flaskrud and Paige Marsh who were both 4-for-4 against the Cardinals' pitchers.

Cipriano took the mound for the first three innings and gave up 13 runs, 12 hits and recorded two strikeouts. Kristine Miller pitched 1.2 innings, allowing 18 runs and five hits.

"I was really happy with our play tonight," head coach Ron Cipriano said. "We got down early, but battled back and did some really good things."

Colfax 17, Elmwood 4

The Vikings got off to an early 5-0 lead in the first inning and the Raiders never found an answer for their hitting.

Elmwood managed to get on the board in the second inning when Taylin Delong brought in Kendra Kern on a one-run single. The Raiders added three more runs to their final score in the fourth, but couldn't keep up with Colfax's seven-run third inning.

Kern led the Raiders at the plate by batting 2-for-3 with two singles and two runs scored.

Brooklyn Link recorded two RBIs for Elmwood.

Colfax's Jozie Buchanan was credited with the win after pitching all five innings, giving up five hits and four runs, and striking out one batter.

Anna Blanford recorded four strikeouts and gave up 17 runs and 15 hits in her five innings on the mound.

Elk Mound 11, Plum City 4

The Blue Devils got off to a promising start on Tuesday night by scoring four early runs, but Plum City's hitting began to dissipate as the game went on.

The Blue Devils' short-lived 4-0 run was created by singles from Ellie Funk and McKenzie Raethke, an Elk Mound error and a Maddie Schellas double in the first inning.

Plum City recorded five hits to Elk Mound's 18.

Clare Hallum recorded six strikeouts for the Mounders while she pitched her team to victory.

Morgan Duden allowed 18 hits, 11 runs and struck out four Elk Mound batters in her seven innings pitched.

Monday, April 23

The Elmwood Raider pulled away with a 4-3 win over the Pepin/Alma Eagles on Monday, April 23 in their first softball game of the season.

Rowan Rupakus, Hannah Feuker, Delong, Bailey Ginsbach and Kern all had hits for the Raiders in their conference win.

A single from Feuker gave the Raiders a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Feuker herself scored on a fielding error by the Eagles in the third, and Delong and Kern scored the third and fourth Elmwood runs in the top of the seventh to give the Raiders the edge they needed to claim their first win.

Blanford pitched all seven innings for the Raiders. She gave up five hits, three runs, and recorded five strikeouts.

Erin Seifert took the mound for the Eagles and recorded three strikeouts while allowing five hits and four runs.

Emma Brecka was 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Eagles.

The Raiders committed five errors to Pepin/Alma's one.

Plum City 9, Mondovi 8

The Dunn-St. Croix matchup between the Blue Devils and Buffaloes went into extra innings, but it was Plum City who came out on top after the eighth.

Tayler Whipple led the Blue Devils at the plate with four hits — three singles and a double — and three runs.

In the field, Funk led her team with 14 putouts, which included two caught stealing.

Duden recorded 13 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.75 in Plum City's first game of the season.