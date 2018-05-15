Claybreakers earn top-20 spots in Week 3

Gage Trebil, Caleb Linder and Zach Nugent all shot 45 out of 50 targets in Week 3, and have earned top spots in conference and state rankings.

Trebil is averaging 22.67/25 targets this season and is ranked seventh out of 315 competitors in Conference 11. Trebil is also 67th out of 1,924 in the state rankings.

Caleb Linder is ranked ninth in the conference and 88th in the state with a season average of 22.33 targets, and Zach Nugent's 22.17 targets average has earned him a 12th-place conference ranking and a 103rd-place state ranking.

Sawyer Hamilton shot 43/50 targets in Week 3 and has a season average of 20.33 targets, while Kodi Bull shot 42/50 targets and is averaging 19.83 targets on the season.

Val Achenbach leads as Ellsworth's top girls competitor and is currently ranked 12th in the conference after shooting 39/50 targets in Week 3. Holly Carlson is ranked 16th in the conference and hit 29/50 targets in the most recent competition. Ally Hadler hit 28/50 targets in Week 3.