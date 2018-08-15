Putting on the stripes

This reality has led to a shortage of those who are willing to put their pride on the line while receiving mistreatment from fans, coaches and players.

"There are some shortages out there, and it's not just in Wisconsin," Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Office Manager Joan Gralla said. "It's a nationwide thing."

While the number of officials continues to deplete nationwide, those who've withstood the hardships and remain loyal to their part-time professions have a lot to say when it comes to defending their chosen line of work.

Elmwood's Megan Challoner and Trent Probst, Somerset's new athletic director, were influenced by relatives to try their hand at officiating. Dan Hoffman, Brady Lawrence and Timothy Kiemel were intrigued by the idea of getting paid to stay involved with sports after their high school and college careers. Steve Corraro wanted to experience the other side of the coaches vs. officials dynamic after coaching women's basketball at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. And they all underwent the torment of officiating youth sports, a gauntlet that the careers of many young officials don't survive.

From parents who are sure their child is the next five-star recruit, to coaches who tend to take up Bobby Knight's coaching style, reffing youth sports is a demanding challenge that the WIAA can't oversee.

"Unfortunately, we don't oversee youth sports," Gralla said. "Most officials do start off at the youth level and there's not really a good statewide governing body for youth athletics."

Hoffman has seen it all in his 41 years of officiating. The River Falls official has been hit by a baseball bat, spit on and has even received threatening letters and phone calls. Seasoned officials would have a hard time putting up with this harrassment, so rookies in the profession stand little chance of continuing their officiating pursuits when faced with such treatment right from the get-go.

"I think most officials have encountered that, which is so unfortunate, because at the end of the day, there's not a state championship that you're getting at that level from the WIAA," Probst said. "It's youth sports and they're there to learn the game and get better."

Early on, officials are required to build up a layer of thick skin, especially, according to Challoner, if they're a woman.

"It certainly takes a certain amount of thick skin when it comes to officiating at the younger and even the older levels," Challoner said. "Especially being a female, a lot of male coaches would try to intimidate me just to see what they could get away with. You just have to be a strong-minded individual that expects respect but also gives respect. Once people understand that that's the atmosphere that you're going to create, it tends to go OK."

Officials like Challoner and Probst have been able to lean on veterans like Hoffman who's more than willing to be a resource to anyone if it means helping save the career of a fellow official.

Hoffman claims that treatment of officials at the youth level has gotten much worse in the past decade, which is why he's always willing to take the heat when partnered with a newbie. "(Fans) can do anything they want to to me, but they're not going to do anything to my new officials."

The former Middle Border Conference Commissioner has helped put on recruitment clinics for officials for 30 years and claims he'll to anything to promote the job of officiating. Although the job comes with a high amount of disrespect, Hoffman claims officiating is the best part-time job available for those who love sports. Officials are able to choose when they work, and those who officiate in Western Wisconsin can make around $45-$50 per junior varsity game. According to Gralla, Wisconsin charges its officials a relatively low amount of money to become certified compared to other states. If that's not enough of a sell, Hoffman often tries to encourage people to take up officiating by telling them it's their duty.

"I say, 'OK, are athletics important to you? If they are, you should give back.'"

Due to this belief, Hoffman is often troubled by the lack of women who are willing to officiate after benefitting from high school and college athletics. Some may turn to a stereotype of women not having the necessary thick skin to last in a high-pressure job to account for the lack of female officials, but Challoner will turn down that notion any chance she gets.

"I think women do have thick skin and I think they can absolutely handle it," Challoner said. "I just don't think they've ever thought of it as an option. Honestly, I think it's because females don't know they can."

Challoner claims that due to the lack of female officials, young female athletes are made to believe that officiating is a strictly male profession, one they shouldn't pursue.

"The reason why I do so many games and why I specifically have said that I want to do female sports is because I want to be able to empower these younger girls so they can say, 'Hey, this is something I could do,'" Challoner said. "A lot of the time, females feel empowered to do things when they see other females doing that thing. There are a ton of female police officers, which is a very similar situation where you have to have thick skin and you have to be able to hold your own, but you see other females doing. I think it's more of just a women empowerment component."

Once women and men are able to break through the barriers the first few years of officiating provide, they're often set back again by the lack of varsity games available to them. Challoner has been officiating for 10 years, but wasn't able to break into varsity games until her eighth year on the job.

"It's very hard to get varsity games unless you know somebody," Challoner said. "One of the main reasons I think it's hard to keep people is because their conference commissioners book their schedules out so far in advance that there's no availability for anyone new to get a job."

The WIAA referee finally broke into a specific conference this past year, which was no easy task since the conference schedules its contracts two years out in advance. Now she'll have to wait until 2020 for her first varsity game in the conference.

Games that are available aren't always accessible to officials with job and family commitments. Lawrence — who officiates in Red Wing, Lake City and Goodhue — shared that there continues to be a high demand for officials at the middle school level, but with 4:30 and 5 p.m. start times, those games aren't always doable.

"Time commitment is a factor," Lawrence said. "I think it might be hard to work around their jobs and family life. Many parents that could be good officials are consumed by their kids' schedules."

And of course, there's a level of thanklessness that comes with the job.

Corraro said he tries to put the thanklessness into perspective. "Life could change tomorrow and you might not be able to participate in an activity anymore," Corraro said. "To me, it's really just about having fun and putting it into perspective. It's a matter of just getting out there and giving it your all."

For Probst and Challoner, they're able to take thanklessness with a grain of salt like Corraro, which is why the pros of officiating outweigh the cons for them.

"For me, it's been a great way to stay connected with other schools and to see how other schools operate," Probst said. "Getting to know the coaches is a lot of fun too, because at the end of the day, you still have to remember it's competition, they're passionate about what they're doing, they're passionate about their kids."

"Officiating is an amazing way to still be a part of the sport you love," Challoner said. "You get to be on the court with the athletes in the middle of the game and you get to create an atmosphere that is safe and fair for all involved."

As Kiemel says, "Without officials, games would just be scrimmages."

Anyone interested in officiating for the WIAA is encouraged to contact Gralla at jgralla@wiaawi.org.