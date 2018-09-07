Cross country: Panthers' pack wins Somerset Invite

The Panthers' first finisher, Addison Peters, and their fifth-best runner, Wyatt Nelson, finished within one minute, 30 seconds of each other at the five-team Somerset Invite 5k on Thursday, Sept. 6.

The Panthers' small spread and average 5k time of 19:36.79 boosted them to a 17-point advantage over the second-place Somerset team.

Peters completed the race in 18:51.09 and came in second place overall behind Somerset's Ben Schmitt. Charlie Stuhl crossed the finish line 22.48 seconds behind Peters to claim a third-place individual finish.

Nick Erickson and Kyle Perkins also joined Peters and Stuhl as top-10 finishers; Erickson took sixth with a time of 19:42.45, and Perkins came in just under 20 minutes for a ninth-place finish.

Nelson's time of 20:17.53 earned him an 11th-place finish behind Prescott's Zach Knee.

The Panthers girls' team's spread was twice that of the boys' in their fourth-place performance. The Panthers were led by CeCe Groh (fourth place) and Claire Straub (fifth place) who ran within seven seconds of each other, but the Panthers' third runner, Emma Swanson, didn't cross the finish line until 1:42.24 had passed after Straub's finish.

The Panthers finished with an average time of 25:43.45, which was over 58 seconds slower than the second-place Prescott girls' team's average.

The Cardinals landed a second-place finish behind freshman Amanda Auleciems who was the Cardinal's top runner for the second week in a row. Auleciems completed the 5k in 23:38.16 for a second-place individual finish.

The Cardinals' top-five runners ran within two minutes of each other; Isabelle Lonetti, the Cardinals' fifth finisher, completed the 5k in 25:21.45.

The Cardinal boys showed a similar-sized spread as the girls' at Thursday's meet, but were only able to claim a fourth-place finish with their sub-two minute spread.

Knee led the Cardinals with a 10th-place finish overall, which he earned by crossing the finish line at 20:09.52. Connor Lubich completed the varsity five by finishing the 5k in 21:51.89 for a 28th-place individual finish.

Prescott was beat out of third place by the Spring Valley Cardinals who finished with 80 team points and an average time of 20:42.52.

The Spring Valley boys were led by Jon Corriea who claimed an eighth-place finish with a sub-20 minute time of 19:50.30. Charlie Maier came in 30.53 seconds behind Corriea as the Cardinals' second finisher, and Cody Holcomb rounded out Spring Valley's varsity scoring by crossing the finish line at 21:42.18 for a 26th-place individual finish.

The fifth-place Spring Valley girls were led by Katherine Dieckman who finished third out of the 54 female runners at Thursday's meet. Dieckman crossed the finish line at 23:54.62, but the Cardinals' spread of 5:25.25 hurt their chances of moving up in the team standings.

The Cardinals recorded an average of 27:00.59 and finished 74 points behind the first-place Somerset team.

The Prescott and Spring Valley teams will compete at Prescott's Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 4:15 p.m. The Panthers will travel to the UW-Barron County Campus on Sept. 11 to test their skills in a 34-team meet.