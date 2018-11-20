Benson and Kummer finalize college commitments

Kummer and Benson signed their letters of intent on Wednesday, Nov. 14, but celebrated their decisions with their family, coaches and friends in their high school gym on Tuesday, Nov. 20.

"It's fun and exciting," Kummer said after wearing out her smile as her relatives, friends, teammates and coaches gathered around her to pose with the soon-to-be Division 1 Air Force Academy volleyball player. "It just makes it seem more real."

The Falcons won Kummer over after she made the final decision that the Air Force Academy would provide her with the best education, volleyball experience and preparation for her life after college.

Kummer was a four-year varsity volleyball player for the Panthers, and her Division 1 future is no surprise for those who watched her play in her black and purple Ellsworth jersey.

The Ellsworth middle hitter finished her high school career with 997 total kills, three Middle Border Conference All-Conference First Team selections and a lasting legacy with her Panthers team that will be difficult for future Ellsworth middle hitters to replicate.

Benson, a forward for Ellsworth's boys' basketball team, will continue his basketball career at Southwest Minnesota State University at the conclusion of his senior year of high school. The four-year varsity player enters his final season of high school basketball with career averages of 13.2 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per game.

While other college basketball prospects are still making decisions about their futures, Benson is glad his senior year of high school ball won't be affected by said distractions.

"It's a relief off of my shoulders," Benson said. "I don't have to worry about visiting colleges or communicating with coaches; I can just dial in on this year and finish my last year of high school strong."

Benson and Kummer thanked their family, friends and coaches for all of their support over the years before leaving the gym. Based on the size of the large crowd that showed up to be a part of the two athletes' special day, it's easy to say that Panther fans, coaches and players are equally thankful for the impact Benson and Kummer have had on Ellsworth athletics.