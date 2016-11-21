Colbenson, running her final cross country race of her career at Minnesota-Duluth, finished the 6 kilometer race in 20 minutes and 38 seconds. The winning runner was Grand Valley State senior Kendra Foley, who finished with a time of 20:01.8.

“It was amazing,” Colbenson said. “It was about 75 degrees and sunny.”

As a team, the Bulldogs finished in tenth place with a score of 284 points. Grand Valley State won the team championship with a 116-point performance. It was the fourth time in five years that the Lakers earned a national championship.

“It’s awesome to make it. It’s an honor to be there,” Colbenson said. “(But) we’re to a point where (UMD) expects to be there, so we wanted to be top four (as a team). A lot of girls ran really gutsy races and overcame some obstacles, so we’re all proud.”

For Colbenson, the seventh-place finish gives her all-american honors for the third year in a row. Finishing in front of Colbenson in fourth place was teammate Emi Trost, who completed the race with a time of 20:32.53.

“Emi is a flat-ground runner. On flat-ground, she flies,” Colbenson said. “I like hills, so we kind of play off of each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”

Colbenson was happy for Trost. The friendship between the two dates back to racing against each other in high school at the Prescott meet every year. Trost, a former Cannon Falls (Minn.) athlete is more than just a teammate, though.

“We became best friends as well as teammates. She was actually my maid of honor in my wedding last summer,” Colbenson said. “We’re each other’s biggest supporters. It’s never a competition, we’re always really excited for each other and we hold each other accountable.”

Now, Colbenson’s career at UMD may be over, but it’s time for the next phase of her running career.

“It’s a huge blessing to have ten years of my life dedicated to cross country. Even though it’s the end of my cross country career. I feel like it’s only the beginning of my running career.

“I have big goals. I would love to join an elite team after college and see where that takes me. A bigger dream for me would be to qualify for an olympic track race. I always have my eyes on the next big thing.”

WRESTLING

Air Force senior Parker Hines, a former Ellsworth athlete, earned a 7-1 decision over UNC-Pembroke 197-pounder Makenna Cook. The Falcons defeated the No. 16-ranked Braves, 29-9 at the WolfPack Duals hosted by NC State on Saturday, Nov. 19. Air Force lost to the WolfPack earlier in the day, 29-6.

Hines entered the weekend ranked No. 18 in the 197-pound weight class by InterMat Wrestling and No. 13 by FloWrestling.

Wisconsin redshirt-sophomore Jens Lantz, also a former Ellsworth athlete, lost a 5-2 decision against Duke junior Thayer Atkins in the 125-pound weight class. The Badgers earned a 25-17 victory over the host Blue Devils on Friday, Nov. 18.

Next up for both Air Force and Wisconsin will be the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational on Friday, Dec. 2.

Gable Frandsen, another former Ellsworth athlete, competed on Saturday, Nov. 19 with Augsburg College at its Auggie-Open, an open meet which has no overall team winner. Frandsen went 2-2 in the 165-pound weight class. The Auggies travel to Northfield, Minn. to take on St. Olaf on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Clay Seifert, a former Prescott athlete, is in his first year at UW-River Falls after spending his freshman year at Bemidji State. Seifert scored five points and four rebounds for the Falcons in their 74-65 victory over St. Thomas (Minn.) on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Seifert had two points and two rebounds on Friday, Nov. 18 as River Falls defeated Robert Morris (Ill.), 103-98. On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Falcons fell to Hope College (Mich.), 90-81. Seifert had four points, five rebounds, and three assists.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UW-Eau Claire senior Elly Boles, a former Prescott athlete, did not score in four minutes against St. Catherine (Minn.) on Tuesday, Nov. 15, but had seven points against Simpson College (Iowa) on Friday, Nov. 18 and six points against St. Olaf (Minn.) on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The Blugolds defeated St. Olaf, 76-54, lost to the St. Catherine, 53-39, and lost to the Simpson, 74-66.

Dubuque University sophomore Kelsey Betthauser, a former Ellsworth athlete, had two points and two rebounds in a 76-64 loss to St. Mary’s (Minn.) on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Against Calvin College (Mich.) on Friday, Nov. 18, Betthauser had two points and five rebounds in a 68-55 loss. The Spartans earned their first win against Mount Mary University on Saturday, Nov. 19. Betthauser had nine points and five rebounds.