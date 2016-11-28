Frandsen sees Ellsworth at Augsburg

On Saturday, Dec. 3, when local prep wrestling teams will make the trip to take part in the Ellsworth Invitational at Ellsworth High School, Frandsen and Augsburg will go to La Crosse to wrestle in the Candlewood Suite Duals.

Just like the work ethic that Frandsen said he attributes to the wrestling community, memories of the Ellsworth Invitational have stuck with him as well.

“It’s a great kickoff tournament to get things going,” Frandsen said. “There’s a lot of local conference teams that you get to know. That was always a cool tournament because it was good, local competition.”

At Ellsworth, Frandsen, who won the state title in the 160-pound weight class his junior and senior years, said the greatest impact wrestling for the Panthers had was developing the drive to compete and work hard.

“Ellsworth wrestling has given me a foundation and a hard work ethic and a drive to develop as a wrestler and as a person,” Frandsen said.

Throughout his time at Augsburg — a school that boasts 12 NCAA Division III team national championships — it has reminded him of home.

“You have to commit yourself to working hard for yourself and the team,” Frandsen said. “It is similar to Ellsworth wrestling like that. Augsburg has a tradition of being successful, so that was an easy transition.”

Helping Frandsen make the decision to go from five-time WIAA Division II state champion Ellsworth to Augsburg was Mark Matzek, a former Ellsworth wrestler and head coach of Augsburg at the time.

After recruiting Frandsen to Augsburg, Matzek left the program and returned to coach Ellsworth’s high school program where the Panthers won their seventh state title last season.

“That wasn't an easy phone call to make to him,” Matzek said. “He was my top recruit, I spent a lot of time getting to know him and selling him the idea that Augsburg was the place for him.”

That season, as a freshman, Frandsen helped Augsburg win its 12th national title in what Matzek said was a “colossal upset” over Wartburg College.

Frandsen said for his biography on the Augsburg College wrestling page that the national title was “the biggest thrill in his athletic career.” With the upset in mind, it also served as a lesson that Frandsen said he takes with him away from wrestling.

“I know that I’m capable of reaching whatever goal that is put in front of me,” said Frandsen, who is pursuing a degree in business management. “Wrestling has given me that hard work ethic to show me that anything can be accomplished and managed with academics and anything else. I know that will be with me my whole life now. I’m very happy for the privilege of being involved in both of these programs to teach me that.”

Following his freshman year, Frandsen decided he needed a mental break from the sport. Now he’s back and rejuvenated.

“Taking a year off from wrestling provided me with time to think and truly realize my love and passion for the sport,” Frandsen said. “I realized that I have much more to give to wrestling.”