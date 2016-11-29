Search
    Collegiate update: Seifert has season-high nine points against Carthage

    By Jalen Knuteson Today at 7:00 a.m.
    Clay Seifert, a former Prescott athlete, is in his first year at UW-River Falls after spending his freshman year at Bemidji State.

    Sophomore Clay Seifert, a former Prescott athlete, scored nine points for UW-River Falls in NCAA Division III men’s basketball on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Falcons defeated Carthage College, 81-75.

    WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

    UW-Eau Claire senior Elly Boles, a former Prescott athlete, scored four points, had three rebounds and three blocks for the Blugolds in their 52-51 victory over St. Norbert on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Boles had one rebound and one steal for Eau Claire in their 85-48 win over Edgewood College on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The senior had four points and fouled out for the Blugolds in their 65-47 loss to No. 10 Wartburg College.

    Dubuque University sophomore Kelsey Betthauser, a former Ellsworth athlete, had three points in a 100-80 loss to Augustana College on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Betthauser had eight points against Northland College on Saturday, Nov. 26. The Spartans (2-3) defeated Northland, 80-58.

    UW-Stout freshman Becky Fesenmaier scored a basket and collected three rebounds for the Blue Devils in their 70-63 victory over Hamline University on Tuesday, Nov. 22. On Sunday, Fesenmaier had four points in the game and the Blue Devils (2-3) lost to St. Catherine University, 82-74.

    WRESTLING

    Air Force senior Parker Hines and Wisconsin redshirt-sophomore Jens Lantz, both former Ellsworth athletes, will travel to Las Vegas for the Cliff Keen Invitational on Friday, Dec. 2.

    At Augsburg, former Ellsworth athlete Gable Frandsen will wrestle at the Candlewood Suite Duals in La Crosse on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Herald caught up with Frandsen for this week's edition. 

    Jalen Knuteson

    Jalen Knuteson started as a reporter in the sports department for the Pierce County Herald in October of 2016. He has spent time working for the Portage Daily Register as a freelance reporter and as a sports assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.

    jknuteson@rivertowns.net
