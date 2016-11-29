WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UW-Eau Claire senior Elly Boles, a former Prescott athlete, scored four points, had three rebounds and three blocks for the Blugolds in their 52-51 victory over St. Norbert on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Boles had one rebound and one steal for Eau Claire in their 85-48 win over Edgewood College on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The senior had four points and fouled out for the Blugolds in their 65-47 loss to No. 10 Wartburg College.

Dubuque University sophomore Kelsey Betthauser, a former Ellsworth athlete, had three points in a 100-80 loss to Augustana College on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Betthauser had eight points against Northland College on Saturday, Nov. 26. The Spartans (2-3) defeated Northland, 80-58.

UW-Stout freshman Becky Fesenmaier scored a basket and collected three rebounds for the Blue Devils in their 70-63 victory over Hamline University on Tuesday, Nov. 22. On Sunday, Fesenmaier had four points in the game and the Blue Devils (2-3) lost to St. Catherine University, 82-74.

WRESTLING

Air Force senior Parker Hines and Wisconsin redshirt-sophomore Jens Lantz, both former Ellsworth athletes, will travel to Las Vegas for the Cliff Keen Invitational on Friday, Dec. 2.

At Augsburg, former Ellsworth athlete Gable Frandsen will wrestle at the Candlewood Suite Duals in La Crosse on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Herald caught up with Frandsen for this week's edition.