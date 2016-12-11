Collegiate update: Fesenmaier gets first starts at UW-Stout

She scored two points, had two steals, two assists and three rebounds. On Saturday, Dec. 10 she started again for the Blue Devils in their 72-59 victory over Dubuque University.

Dubuque University sophomore Kelsey Betthauser, a former Ellsworth athlete, scored four points for the Spartans in their 72-59 loss to UW-Stout on Sat., Dec. 10.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Sophomore Clay Seifert, a former Prescott athlete, came off the bench to give UW-River Falls 11 points as the Falcons defeated UW-Superior, 92-63, on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

WRESTLING

Wisconsin redshirt-sophomore Jens Lantz, a former Ellsworth athlete, lost and 8-5 decision to No. 3 ranked Northern Iowa 125-pounder Dylan Peters on Dec. 11.

Air Force senior captain Parker Hines, a former Ellsworth athlete, will take an 8-2 record into the winter break. The Falcons return to action Jan. 1-2 at UT-Chattanooga in the Southern Scuffle.

Augsburg freshman Ethan Hofacker, a former Spring Valley athlete, and junior Gable Frandsen, a former Ellsworth athlete, helped the Auggies to a 5-0 record in duals before their break for finals. The Auggies will resume their season Dec. 29-30 at the Citrus Open in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

