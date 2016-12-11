Collegiate update: Fesenmaier gets first starts at UW-Stout
UW-Stout freshman Becky Fesenmaier, a former Spring Valley athlete, got her first start on Tuesday, Dec. 6 against UW-Superior in NCAA Division III women’s basketball.
She scored two points, had two steals, two assists and three rebounds. On Saturday, Dec. 10 she started again for the Blue Devils in their 72-59 victory over Dubuque University.
Dubuque University sophomore Kelsey Betthauser, a former Ellsworth athlete, scored four points for the Spartans in their 72-59 loss to UW-Stout on Sat., Dec. 10.MEN’S BASKETBALL
Sophomore Clay Seifert, a former Prescott athlete, came off the bench to give UW-River Falls 11 points as the Falcons defeated UW-Superior, 92-63, on Tuesday, Dec. 6.WRESTLING
Wisconsin redshirt-sophomore Jens Lantz, a former Ellsworth athlete, lost and 8-5 decision to No. 3 ranked Northern Iowa 125-pounder Dylan Peters on Dec. 11.
Air Force senior captain Parker Hines, a former Ellsworth athlete, will take an 8-2 record into the winter break. The Falcons return to action Jan. 1-2 at UT-Chattanooga in the Southern Scuffle.
Augsburg freshman Ethan Hofacker, a former Spring Valley athlete, and junior Gable Frandsen, a former Ellsworth athlete, helped the Auggies to a 5-0 record in duals before their break for finals. The Auggies will resume their season Dec. 29-30 at the Citrus Open in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
