SCVBL: Pirates wear down River Rats

"We started off pretty slow, but then we put a few hits together late in the game," player-manager Mike Lytle said. "Paul Johnson, he's a really good pitcher. It took some getting used to and settling into the game."

Johnson was able to throw his fastball, changeup and curveball in any count. The mix kept the Pirates off balance until Peter Brookshaw hit a 2-strike double over the left fielder's head in the seventh inning with one out.

Billy Brookshaw followed that up with a single and a stolen base. Billy and Peter each scored on a Michael Brookshaw single to take a 4-2 lead.

"Going deep into the counts in that inning, kind of wore down the pitcher a little bit," Lytle said.

Hudson scored a run in the top of the eighth before Prescott added four more runs in the bottom of the inning.

Clay Seifert sparked the inning with a 1-out double, his third hit of the game.

"It just took us a while to let loose and starting stringing together hits," Seifert said. "They were making some good plays, but we just kept putting the ball in play and eventually good things started happening."

Evan Bayer struck out 10 batters and gave up two hits to earn the win.

"He pitched a great game and the defense played really well behind him," Lytle said.

OTHER SCVBL GAMES

Elmwood 3, Ellsworth 1

The Hubbers mustered only four hits in their loss to the Expos Friday, June 9, at Summit Park in Ellsworth.

Elmwood scored two runs in the first inning and one in the fourth inning.

Ellsworth 10, New Richmond 9

Shane Elsen's first at bat with the Hubbers was a home run in the sixth inning of their victory over the visiting Millers on Saturday, June 10.

Nick Taranto homered in the third inning and had two singles in five at bats. J.P. Paulson was 2-for-3 with two walks.

Bay City 4, River Falls 3

Dustin Frandrup was 2-for-5 for the Bombers in their victory over the host Fighting Fish Sunday, June 11.

Bay City scored two runs in the second inning and two runs in the sixth inning.

River Falls chipped away with one run in the seventh inning and one in the eighth inning, but Cody Leitner hung on to secure the complete-game victory.