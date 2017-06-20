SCVBL: Hudson chips away to erase early Bay City lead

Alex Bannard and Brady Gunderson each had three hits for the River Rats.

Keegan Byrne and Dustin Frandrup were each 2-for-4 for Bay City.

Remington Schneider was 2-for-3.

Sam Glade earned the win in three innings of relief.

Cody Leitner threw all nine innings for the Bombers and was the losing pitcher.

Plum City 2, Bay City 0

Tony Garner struck out 11 Bombers and threw a complete game to give the Blues a victory Saturday, June 17.

Plum City took the lead in the first inning when Zach Watkins drove in Anthony Ebensperger in the first inning. Watkins was 2-for-3 with both RBIs.

Jordan Eggenberger gave up five hits over eight innings for Bay City.

Prescott 8, Spring Valley 0

Mike Brookshaw was 3-for-5 with a double as the Pirates defeated the Hawks Sunday, June 18. Billy Brookshaw and Jake Hintz were each 2-for-4.

Eric Munson was the winning pitcher.

Prescott 10, Elmwood 3

Mike Brookshaw went 3-for-5 with a home run as the Pirates defeated the host Expos Saturday, June 17.

Peter Brookshaw was 3-for-4 and Billy Brookshaw went 2-for-4 with a double.

Clay Seifert hit two singles and was hit by a pitch in six plate appearances.

Prescott 12, Menomonie 4

Mike Brookshaw was 3-for-5 with a seventh-inning home run as the visiting Pirates defeated Menomonie Friday, June 16.

Brandon Voelker went 3-for-4 and Clay Seifert was 2-for-4 with a double.

Billy and Peter Brookshaw each had two hits.

Ellsworth 5, Hager City 2

Lance Hove was 2-for-4 with two runs scored as the Hubbers defeated the Skeeters Saturday, June 17. JJ Paulson was 2-for-4 with a double.

Nolan Koch was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Hager City.

Upcoming scheduleSouth Division(All games at 1 p.m. unless otherwise noted)Ellsworth at River Falls, 7:30 p.m.Bay City at Spring ValleyEllsworth vs. Prescott, 7:30 p.m.Plum City at River Falls, 7:30 p.m.Plum City at ElmwoodPrescott at Hager CityNorth DivisionRiver Falls vs. Ellsworth, 7:30 p.m.Bay City vs. Spring ValleyPlum City at River Falls, 7 p.m.Hudson at New Richmond, 7:30 p.m.Hudson vs. River FallsOsceola at Spring Valley