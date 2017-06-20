SCVBL: Hudson chips away to erase early Bay City lead
Bay City scored four runs in the first inning against Hudson.
The River Rats went to work chipping away the rest of the game and earned a 6-4 victory over the host Bombers in St. Croix Valley Baseball League play Sunday, June 18.
Alex Bannard and Brady Gunderson each had three hits for the River Rats.
Keegan Byrne and Dustin Frandrup were each 2-for-4 for Bay City.
Remington Schneider was 2-for-3.
Sam Glade earned the win in three innings of relief.
Cody Leitner threw all nine innings for the Bombers and was the losing pitcher.Plum City 2, Bay City 0
Tony Garner struck out 11 Bombers and threw a complete game to give the Blues a victory Saturday, June 17.
Plum City took the lead in the first inning when Zach Watkins drove in Anthony Ebensperger in the first inning. Watkins was 2-for-3 with both RBIs.
Jordan Eggenberger gave up five hits over eight innings for Bay City.Prescott 8, Spring Valley 0
Mike Brookshaw was 3-for-5 with a double as the Pirates defeated the Hawks Sunday, June 18. Billy Brookshaw and Jake Hintz were each 2-for-4.
Eric Munson was the winning pitcher.Prescott 10, Elmwood 3
Mike Brookshaw went 3-for-5 with a home run as the Pirates defeated the host Expos Saturday, June 17.
Peter Brookshaw was 3-for-4 and Billy Brookshaw went 2-for-4 with a double.
Clay Seifert hit two singles and was hit by a pitch in six plate appearances.Prescott 12, Menomonie 4
Mike Brookshaw was 3-for-5 with a seventh-inning home run as the visiting Pirates defeated Menomonie Friday, June 16.
Brandon Voelker went 3-for-4 and Clay Seifert was 2-for-4 with a double.
Billy and Peter Brookshaw each had two hits.Ellsworth 5, Hager City 2
Lance Hove was 2-for-4 with two runs scored as the Hubbers defeated the Skeeters Saturday, June 17. JJ Paulson was 2-for-4 with a double.
Nolan Koch was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Hager City.Upcoming scheduleSouth Division(All games at 1 p.m. unless otherwise noted)Friday, June 23Ellsworth at River Falls, 7:30 p.m.Saturday, June 24Bay City at Spring ValleyEllsworth vs. Prescott, 7:30 p.m.Plum City at River Falls, 7:30 p.m.Sunday, June 25Plum City at ElmwoodPrescott at Hager CityNorth DivisionFriday, June 23River Falls vs. Ellsworth, 7:30 p.m.Saturday, June 24Bay City vs. Spring ValleyPlum City at River Falls, 7 p.m.Hudson at New Richmond, 7:30 p.m.