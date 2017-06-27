SCVBL recap: Early grand slam carries Pirates

“You have to play nine solid innings against those guys,” player-manager Jeremiah Paulson said. “It’s always been that way. They’re a really good team and you have to bring it in every single inning for every single out with these guys.”

Rob Heller settled in and kept Prescott off balance after the first inning.

“We were still trying to figure out how we wanted to pitch to those guys in the first inning,” said Paulson, who was 2-for-3 with a double. “Rob did a good job mixing it up and pitching backwards as the game went on.”

The Hubbers were able to keep Mike Brookshaw out of the hit column after the shortstop had two 3-hit games and two homers last weekend; but the Pirates have too much firepower to be held down.

Alex Helmer, Billy and Peter Brookshaw each had two hits.

Clay Seifert hit a home run on the first pitch of the seventh inning and Peter Brookshaw singled later in the inning, otherwise Heller faced the minimum each inning.

For that reason, it was key that the Pirates not let Ellsworth back into the game.

“Playing some sound defense was a key,” player-manager Michael Lytle said. “The first time we played these guys we didn’t play very well defensively and shot ourselves in the foot a little bit. That was big for us to clean that up.”

The Hubbers only mustered up three hits, which is why Paulson said the goal for Ellsworth is to play low-scoring games and grind out wins.

Defense kept the Hubbers in the game after the big first inning. The Hubbers turned two double plays to kill any chance of another Prescott rally.

“We’ve always been good defensively, but offensively, we have to scrap,” he said. “We’re not like Prescott. We have to win low-scoring, tight games.”

Other games

River Falls 11, Ellsworth 2

The first four Fighting Fish batters had multiple hits in their victory over the visiting Hubbers Friday, June 23. Lucas Luedtke was 4-for-5 with three RBIs.

Ellsworth was led by Nick Taranto, who went 2-for-4.

Plum City 7, River Falls 5

Logan Carroll and Anthony Ebensperger each had two hits and two runs scored as the Blues defeated the host Fighting Fish, Saturday, June 24.

Jake Dunbar threw 7⅔ innings and gave up six hits.

Plum City took advantage of three River Falls errors.

Plum City 3, Elmwood 2

Lance Johnson was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Blues in their victory over the visiting Expos, Sunday, June 25.

Mike Blizel went eight innings on the mound and was handed the tough-luck loss. Blizel was 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single in the ninth inning.

Tony Garner threw all nine innings for Plum City and struck out nine batters.

River Falls 3, Hudson 1

Lucas Luedtke was 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Fighting Fish to victory over the River Rats on Sunday, June 25.

Jeremiah Bonde came in to relieve Luedtke on the mound and pitched five innings, struck out seven batters.

Osceola 3, Spring Valley 0