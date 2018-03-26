"Baseball is something I've always had a drive for and I love playing it," Schutz said. "This is an opportunity to continue to do something we've been doing our whole lives, something we're very passionate about, too."

"I've always loved baseball, too, but I think high school was the time where it really hit me that baseball was what I wanted to do," Georgakas said.

Georgakas, a 2013 graduate of Ellsworth High School who played for Steve Block and Ryan Christenson, was a standout pitcher for the Panthers. The 2013 grad pitched the most postseason games in Ellsworth program history and compiled a 19-6 career record to go along with a 1.47 earned run average and 224 strikeouts in 171 career innings.

From there, Georgakas continued his baseball career at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D. where he competed for two seasons before transferring to UW-Whitewater. As a Warhawk, Georgakas pitched in 11 games as a reliever.

Schutz, an outfielder, left Ellsworth in 2014 and headed to Bethel University where he played football and baseball for one year. Like Georgakas, Schutz was also an All-Area baseball player for the Panthers. Schutz finished his senior season with the Panthers by recording a .421 batting average, seven doubles, three triples, three home runs, a .711 slugging percentage, 21 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

Schutz's baseball career was cut short after blowing out his elbow in the spring of 2015, but thanks to Georgakas, he's been given the chance to return to the game he began playing as a three-year-old.

As the end of Georgakas' college career approached, he was looking for opportunities to continue returning to the pitcher's mound. His college head coach, John Vodenlich, had connections with coaches and players in the Euro Interleague.

"One day last year I just asked him if I could play over there," Georgakas said. "I needed to get away for awhile and I was ready to go. He asked if I knew anyone else who could play, so I asked Dennis and he said 'yeah.'"

Schutz spent 14 months recovering from his elbow injury, but was ready to go once Georgakas brought him his proposition. He admits that he had some hesitation to moving overseas for half of a year, but was ultimately willing to put his life on hold for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"I couldn't really fathom it at first," Schutz said. "I was like, 'OK, it's six months, and I'm going to be missing work.' I couldn't really put my mind around it, but then I realized it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and thought I might as well do it while I'm young."

On top of getting to extend their baseball careers, Georgakas and Schutz will also continue to coach while in Croatia. Georgakas is currently the Ellsworth boys basketball C team coach, and Schutz, a former wrestling state champion, assists the Somerset Spartans wrestling team. The two will coach youth and high school-level teams in Europe during their free time.

The Ellsworth grads will arrive on Tuesday, March 27 and will play in their first game on Friday, March 30.

"We've just been throwing the ball around to get back in the swing of things," Schutz said. "They just told us to be ready."

Georgakas and Schutz will soon be the lone Americans on a team of mostly Croatian players who speak English as their second language, they have yet to meet their head coach Lekic Goran, and aren't entirely sure about the specifics of the trip, but they're up for anything — including getting on a plane for the first time — if it means suiting up as baseball teammates one more time.

"I don't think we'll have a problem with it," Schutz said. "We pretty much will have everything we need aside from our families just between us."

"I am excited for James and Dennis. They will not only bring great baseball ability and instincts with them, but will serve as awesome ambassadors for Wisconsin," Vodenlich said. "The Croatians are excited and waiting."