Prep baseball: Wolves make the most of what they have

Yet, head coach Mike Birtzer's squad is willing to make do with the circumstances it's been dealt. The players are just fortunate for their chance to play baseball.

Last year's Elmwood baseball team's season was canceled before it could even get started in 2017 due to not having enough players to field a team. This year, the two towns have combined their programs to join the list of EPC co-ops with the football and basketball teams.

"We're not really experienced at all, but we're eager to learn and eager to go out there and play," three-year varsity player Noah Gansluckner said. "We're working hard in the gym right now, I can see that."

Gansluckner, a Plum City junior, doesn't believe adjusting to the co-op will be considered another obstacle the Wolves have to conquer this season.

"I'm used to all of the Elmwood guys, and I've played with all of them since middle school," Gansluckner said. "I'm good friends with a lot of them. We all mesh together pretty well."

Having Birtzer, who's coached the EPC football and girls basketball teams, leading the team will be another way to secure a smooth transition to the co-op.

"They already play together in sports. They play together in football and basketball and for them the next step was to do baseball," Birtzer said. "The boys really wanted that because they like being around each other, and that's the one thing that I've had so much fun with. A lot of them have taken these relationships that they've built outside of sports. They get together and help each other out on the farms. They've really taken to it."

Birtzer, who became Elmwood's athletic director in 2013, was once Elmwood's head baseball coach from 2005-14. Now social studies teacher, head football coach, head baseball coach and athletic director are all titles he owns. That list may seem exhausting to some, but Birtzer makes it work.

"I'd like to say it's because I organize my time well, but I don't know if that's always the case," Birtzer said. "It's just the case that I really love doing it. I find the time to do it."

If that means waking up early on a Saturday to make phone calls or send out emails, Birtzer is willing to put in the extra time. Birtzer admits he gets by with the help of Elmwood's co-AD Sue Thompson, Plum City's AD Angie Laehn, and the principals of both schools.

"It all comes down to having a passion for it and finding the time," Birtzer said. "I always think that you can find the time once you get going on it. It's a little scary before, but it always seems to work out."

Thinking about playing this year without the 2017 senior class may seem "a little scary" to Gansluckner and senior Carson Heath right now, but they're both preparing to fill the roles of the upperclassmen who took them under their wings throughout their varsity careers.

"We're going to have to have a lot of kids try to see what they can do to fill their spots to become leaders," Heath said. "Through the years, playing with (the 2017 seniors), I got know what they want from the team, so I'm pretty well-set with the leadership role."

Heath is the lone senior of this year's team, but he'll share leadership responsibilities with long-time players like Gansluckner.

"Last year I was on a pretty successful team. I watched the seniors closely with what they did and how they led us to a pretty good record," Gansluckner said. "I've just got to take the underclassmen and show them the ropes."

Gansluckner and Heath were both a part of last year's 8-9 varsity team that took second place in the Dunn-St. Croix Small Conference behind Spring Valley. The two returners know this year's team may not be able to emulate the talents of last year's squad, but it will have to be as open-minded as the 2017 team.

"Last year we had guys who would play any position," Gansluckner said. "You can't be a position player on this team. You've got to be a baseball player first. You have to know multiple positions, because you don't know at what point in the game you're going to get thrown in due to an injury or sickness. We've all experienced teams with low numbers. We all know we have to step in where we're needed and do our job there."

"I play any position that the coach needs me to play," Heath said. "People have to play different positions than what they're used to. I try to just talk them into it. I tell them to just try it out for a game or so, if they don't like it, talk to the coach. If they do, keep doing it.

"It all comes down to what's best for the team."

With this in mind, even as snow continues to accumulate on their fields, Gansluckner and Heath remain optimistic for their team.

"Being out on the field is the full experience, but we've got to work with what we've got," Gansluckner said. "We've got to show positive energy for the underclassmen. I want us to go into the season with a positive outlook on everything."

The Wolves' first game, which was scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, was postponed due to weather, but EPC will hopefully get outside on Monday, April 9 when they're scheduled to host Mondovi at Elmwood. The team's game schedule may be in question, but it's go-with-the-flow attitude is for certain.