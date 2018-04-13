Prep baseball: Cards hurt by sixth inning

The Cards (0-1) got off to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Carter Deppa singled on a line drive to right field, scoring Jack Walkky, but SV's one first-inning run was matched by Durand (1-0) when Tyler Kilboten singled to left field.

The Cards regained the lead in the top of the fifth off of a Santana Schlegel grounder that brought Aaron Borgerding home, but a sloppy sixth inning on SV's part gave the Panthers the advantage they needed to claim their first game of the season.

SV walked five Durand batters and gave up two singles in the sixth.

Mike Bauer took the loss after pitching one inning, allowing zero runs and one hit.

Brett Pelke earned the win, pitched three innings, allowed a hit and a run, and struck out two SV batters.

Bauer, Borgerding and Deppa each collected one of SV's three total hits.

Kilboten was 2-for-3 at the plate with one run and one RBI.

The Cards' game scheduled for Monday, April 16 against Elmwood/Plum City has already been postponed due to weather, but their game against Mondovi on Thursday, April 19 is still on as of Friday, April 13.