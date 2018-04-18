Cards embrace the challenges of the 2018 season

The Cardinals have won the Dunn-St. Croix Small Conference the past four years, but with the combining of the DSC large and small divisions, they know they'll have a few more challenges to overcome in order to remain conference champs.

"It's not that we can't compete with them, but Elk Mound and Durand seem to be the heavy favorites," Baker said. "It's not that we have lower expectations, but we know it's going to be a challenge."

Baker's predictions proved to ring true in the Cardinals' season-opener against the Durand Panthers, who came back to defeat the visiting Spring Valley team, 4-2, on Thursday, April 12.

The Cardinals (0-1) got off to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Carter Deppa singled on a line drive to right field, scoring Jack Walkky, but Spring Valley's one first-inning run was matched by Durand (1-0) when Tyler Kilboten singled to left field.

The Cardinals regained the lead in the top of the fifth off of a Santana Schlegel grounder that brought Aaron Borgerding home, but a sloppy sixth inning on Spring Valley's part gave the Panthers the advantage they needed to claim their first game of the season.

Spring Valley walked five Durand batters and gave up two singles in the sixth.

Mike Bauer took the loss after pitching one inning, allowing zero runs and one hit.

Brett Pelke earned the win, pitched three innings, allowed a hit and a run, and struck out two Spring Valley batters.

Bauer, Borgerding and Deppa each collected one of Spring Valley's three total hits.

Kilboten was 2-for-3 at the plate with one run and one RBI.

On top of being challenged by more competitive teams this year, Baker's team will also have to learn how to be successful with an inexperienced team.

The 2017 Cards graduated eight starters at the end of their season, including five All-Conference honorees: Sean Borgerding, Sam Verges, Brock Bune, Seth Schlegel and Pat Cipriano.

Baker knows how much experience matters in baseball, "especially when it comes to crunch time," but said he'll lean on his past years of coaching to get his team where it needs to be come late May.

That means sometimes putting his guys through game-like drills at some practices, while ending others with a light-hearted game of wiffle ball to keep his team at ease while cooped up inside.

"The guys who are seniors this year didn't get a lot of playing time this year because of (last year's senior class)," Baker said. "We're going to be inexperienced at a lot of positions, but I have a lot of faith in those guys.

"We still have a goal to win a conference championship. That's our main goal right now, and we keep that as the focus," Baker said. "There's going to be freshman who are going to play a lot this year, and I'm not worried about it. They're just going to get more and more experience."