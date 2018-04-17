Panthers always thinking about the next pitch

Current coach Ryan Christenson and his team are eager to carry out the legacy of Ellsworth baseball this season.

"When you have a program with a winning tradition, the kids take pride in that," Christenson said. "They want to have a successful season, they want to win games, they want to compete, and I think we have a bunch of guys in this group who want to carry on the Ellsworth tradition that coach Block and former players were able to establish."

Christenson took over for Block for the 2017 season after having assisted the Hall of Fame coach for 10 years, and coached the Panthers to a 14-8 record.

"Overall, it was a nice season last year. We had a good group of guys, we graduated a nice class of seniors, but we have quite a few guys coming back," Christenson said. "Coach Block was a great coach, a great mentor and a great friend to me, and it was a pleasure to work for him for 10 years. For the most part, I felt like it was a pretty smooth transition."

The 2017 team was unable to record the program's fifth-consecutive conference title last year, but Christenson recited a coach Block mantra when discussing last year's downfalls.

"It's always the next pitch," Christenson said. "Coach Block implemented that. We can't be thinking about the last pitch. If we can win the mental game, then we are going to give ourselves a good opportunity to be in the moment and make the plays that we need to make to win ball games."

Christenson's 2018 team returns four all-conference honorees — Shane Elsen, Drake Flom, Owen Matzek and Ryan McGregor — whose leadership will be essential in Ellsworth's hopes of winning another conference title this year.

"We're just a really loose group, but we're serious when it matters," Matzek said of his senior class. "Our senior class has a lot of depth in pitching, and I think we can really show that this year. It's time for us to step up and play our roles."

Matzek referred to Christenson as the best pitching coach in the state, and said the mound is where his team will excel this year.

His fellow seniors agreed.

"For me, I just try to go up to the mound with a lot of confidence and try to talk to everyone and stay positive," McGregor said. "I just like to go slower-paced, think about the plays, and everything that could happen."

"If you don't have a good pitcher, the game of baseball can't go on," Elsen said. "You have to have a good pitcher. For me, that's the toughest part, but our team is pretty much all pitchers. That's kind of what our thing is."

Flom, echoed his teammates sentiments when asked how his team will remain at the top of the competitive Middle Border Conference.

"I think our pitching will remain strong, like it is every year," Flom said. "Coach C is constantly working with the guys. I'm hoping I can provide more for the pitching this year. I've been working really hard to do well. We've got guys who can come in at any time and throw strikes, and that'll be the key this year.

Flom, who along with McGregor have been named to Wisconsin Sports Network's Senior Preseason Watch List, will be playing basketball for Saint Mary's University after his high school graduation, but baseball is his top athletic priority right now.

"This is my last sport here at Ellsworth, and I'm giving it everything I've got," Flom said. "This is my last hurrah pretty much, so I want to make a pretty big impact on the season. Coach and I were just talking about how our class wants to go out with a big bang."

The "big bang" started on Thursday, April 12.

The Webster Tigers traveled over two hours to Brown's Field Complex where they were greeted by an Ellsworth team that had reached fever pitch in their anticipation for their first game of the season on Thursday, April 12.

The long drive was worthwhile for the Tigers (2-1) who grabbed a 6-3 win, and despite starting their season with a loss, facing the defending Shell Lake sectional champions was lucrative for the Panthers, too.

"I'm glad we played them first, because we learned a lot," McGregor said after the Panthers' first game of the season. "This was their third game, so they already have some of the little stuff fixed up."

With two games already under their belt, the Tigers got off to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning off of singles from Hunter Gustafson and Austin Spafford.

McGregor responded with Ellsworth's first hit of the season in the bottom of the first, but the Panthers were unable to get on the board again until the sixth inning when Webster's reliever Jack Washburn walked sophomore Jared Marson in his first at bat with the bases loaded, sending Elsen home.

"I was really proud of Jared for having the composure to do that," Christenson said. "That's a pretty big situation."

But by that point, the Tigers had already scored five runs and were able to control Ellsworth's late-game rallies that were spurred by singles from Elsen and McGregor.

The two seniors created all of Ellsworth's five hits, and McGregor led all batters with three hits in four at bats.

Webster's Austin Spafford and Hunter Rosenbaum both went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Tigers.

Owen Matzek received the loss after giving up three runs on four hits in the first one and two-thirds innings. Matzek recorded one strikeout and zero walks in his first game of the season.

McGregor took over at the mound in the top of the third, and allowed three runs and nine hits. He struck out five Webster batters and told the Herald his arm felt "pretty good" despite the weather conditions.

Rosenbaum was credited with the win after giving up two hits and zero runs and recording five strikeouts in the first four innings.

"I feel like those are the two best pitchers we'll see all year," McGregor said of Rosenbaum and Washburn. "They're both committed to D1 schools, and they're both mid- to upper-80s, so they're really good."

Having only had practiced live hitting once prior to Thursday's game, McGregor, unable to stop smiling, was pleased with what his team was able to do against the Tigers' D1 commits.

"Out of my four years that I've been on varsity, this was probably our second-best first game, other than my freshman year when 90 percent of our team were seniors."

"With the pitchers that we saw, the hitters we saw, the way they battled against our pitchers at every at bat, I really liked the way we competed overall as a team and fought back as a team," Christenson said. "We just had a few too many mistakes in the beginning of the game, and that happens during the early part of the year a lot of time, and when you face a good team, sometimes you end up on the losing end like we did tonight.

"The season is short, there's going to be some ups and downs, but part of having a successful season is how we manage those things."

Due to the weather, the Panthers aren't sure when they'll see their next pitch, but they know they'll be ready to swing the bats at their next opportunity to do so.