Less than 48 hours later, they were returning to the Prescott High School gym for their final first day of high school baseball practice.

Most high school athletes would have opted for a week off of practice before transitioning to a new season, but that was out of the question for the two Prescott seniors.

"I think baseball is the toughest game to play just because you've got professional pitchers throwing 95, and curve balls, and you've got to try to hit that with a small bat," Brookshaw said while trying to sell the game of baseball. "It's such a mental game. If you go 0-for-5, you might think 'Oh my gosh, I suck,' but you can't think that way or else you're going to be 0-for-20 the next game, but in basketball you get more opportunities to succeed.

"It's such a difficult sport, and that's why everyone loves it."

"We're ready," Roosen said about the baseball season. "We have kids who don't play a winter sport who've been in the batting cages all winter waiting for the season to start."

Brookshaw and Roosen returned to the Nest on March 19 with positive, leftover energy from the basketball season that they plan to channel into baseball. They were greeted by teammates and coaches who were just as eager to get things rolling.

"Growing up, our dads coached us and taught us to love the game," junior Matt Langer said. "Now we're up here (on varsity) and we get to show all of our experience."

"We've been talking about playing varsity baseball since sixth grade; that's all we've wanted to do," junior Jonah Anderson said. "You won't find a group more motivated than us."

The culture of Prescott baseball and its prominent legacy induces this year's team's motivation for the season, but so does last year's concluding results.

"We can't settle for a sectional final this year," Anderson said. "We've just got to come into this season and ride last year's energy and remember what it felt like when we lost that game. That really should motivate us."

The Cardinals 2017 season saw 23 wins and just six losses, and was nearly extended to state tournament play before Prescott was downed by West Salem, the eventual state champs, in the WIAA Division 2 sectional finals.

Brookshaw, the 2017 Wisconsin Baseball Central player of the year and Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Division 2 player of the year, was a major factor in last year's success, but he credits his team's 23-6 season to its dedication to the sport he loves.

"This year I think it's going to be even better," Brookshaw said. "We have kids that want to be here and want to get better."

The Cardinals are committed and enthusiastic to improve even if that means working on fundamentals inside the Nest for the first month of the season.

"It's kind of nice practicing inside because you are working with perfect conditions," Roosen said. "You're not going to get bad hops for fielding in the gym, and you can work on the fundamentals and the little things."

While some may get bored with a sport that requires sometimes-tedious repetitions, the intricate details of baseball are what keep the Cardinals passionate about their spring sport.

"We always kind of grit our teeth and smirk at people who say baseball is a boring sport," Langer said. "The detail that goes into every single play, and having to know what you have to do in multiple situations is so complex."

"You can't control every scenario of the game, you can't control field conditions," head coach Jeff Ryan said, "and that's fun to try to prepare for."

In his 20 years as a head baseball coach, Ryan has taught many players how to not only be disciplined while playing the chess-like sport but how to carry their self-control into other aspects of their lives.

"It's been fun coaching players who not only have an intensity for the game, but who also respect the umpires, respect their opponents, respect the fans," Ryan said. "When we go to different communities, we really push the whole ambassador thing. If we stop at a gas station and you get a pop at that Kwik Trip and you walk in there with a Prescott baseball uniform on, there's 4,229 people that live in this town, you're one person but you represent the other 4,228 people that live in this town. That is what I really try to teach."

Ryan possesses a career coaching record of 340-93, but he doesn't measure the success of his teams solely by wins and losses.

"I've always believed that the winning just happens," Ryan said. "The winning is icing on the cake, but we're trying to produce good citizens who have a love for the game, who're respectful and play with integrity."

Those familiar with Prescott baseball would say Ryan's teachings have been fruitful.

"We have to be disciplined and come into practice ready to work every day," Brookshaw said. "Coach Ryan sets us up to succeed, and we just have to be ready to execute when our first game comes."

Discipline to the details of baseball is all these Cardinal players know. Now they're ready to put that discipline to the test as they create their own chapter in Prescott's baseball legacy.