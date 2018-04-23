Prep baseball: Panthers propel past Como Park

Ellsworth claimed the first game against the Cougars with an 8-0 shutout that was contrived by seniors Shane Elsen and Drake Flom, who didn't allow a single run in the seven-inning game.

Elsen started things off for the Panthers by allowing just one hit and striking out seven batters in the first five innings of the game. Flom relieved Elsen in the sixth and solidified the shutout with three strikeouts and zero hits allowed.

Gunnar Olson started at the mound for the Cougars and gave up four hits and four runs in five innings and recorded three strikeouts. He was relieved by Matt Sprandel who threw one inning.

Ryan McGregor led the Ellsworth hitters by recording three of the Panthers' six hits and went 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple, two RBIs and a run.

Tommy Freberg recorded the Cougars' lone hit with a line drive in the fifth inning.

Both teams committed two errors in the first game of the day.

The Panthers concluded the double-header with an 11-2 victory that was spurred by Ellsworth's eight-run third inning.

Alex Matzek, Charlie Stuhl, Cold Woodland, Flom, Elsen and McGregor all brought in runs in the third.

Matzek was the leading Ellsworth batter with two hits in five at bats.

Como Park's two runs came from Pat Corniea and Gunnar Olsen.

Caleb Boelter was credited with the win after only giving up two hits and zero runs and walks against the Cougars.

Como Park's Raef Eddins pitched two innings before three Cougar relievers took his place on the mound. He gave up one run on zero hits and recorded two strikeouts in his two innings pitched.