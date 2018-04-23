Prep baseball: Prescott shows up Hudson in 10-run feat

The weather may have undergone a dramatic transformation, but the Cardinals came out looking like the same fundamentally-sound team they were last year in their 10-0 win over the Hudson Raiders.

"We played catch better than they did," head coach Jeff Ryan said. "Usually in high school baseball, the team that plays catch the best wins. And we usually play catch pretty well."

Though the Cardinals had only practiced on their home field once prior to their first game, the on-field chemistry between the Prescott players was easily identifiable.

"We all get along so well," junior Hunter Daymond said. "We're excited to go into the season with our team and I think we showed it tonight."

Both teams were rather quiet in the first two innings of play, but Daymond got things going for the Cardinals in the bottom of the third by singling to center field on a hard-hit ground ball, bringing Dylan Malvlov and Cody Rohl home.

Daymond's hit became the first of the 2018 Cardinals season and the first of his varsity career.

"I was able to get things going, then everyone else just piled on behind me," Daymond said. "I really wanted to get the first one out of the way, and it felt good once I did."

Daymond's third-inning hit was his only of the night, but it was followed by six other Prescott hits.

Derek Rundquist brought in Peter Brookshaw in the third on a line drive to give the Cardinals a 3-0 edge before Payton Brownell's single to right field gave Prescott a four-point lead before the fifth.

Brownell was 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Prescott.

While his teammates took care of business at bat, senior right-hander Andrew Rozmairek kept the Raiders under control throughout the game by only giving up four hits in the six shutout innings he pitched. Rozmairek recorded seven strikeouts to the three Hudson pitchers' combined four.

Rozmairek had been pitching on a portable, indoor mound for most of the season leading up to the season-opener, which he said doesn't compare to pitching outside.

On the mound, Rozmairek showed off his curveball in hopes of throwing off Hudson's leading batters.

"I kind of knew their three-hitter," Rozmairek said. "I faced him before, and I knew he had a lot of power in that bat, so just had to stick with down and away with him, which I did.

"The defense stepped up and had a couple of nice plays. It's huge for me to know that I can trust them and just focus on throwing the ball over the plate."

Prescott's 10-run feat was completed with two-run singles from both Rohl and Joe Roosen. Hudson's Jack Erickson walked in the final Prescott run.

Roosen told the Herald that his team will continue to work on their on deck circles, but that he's pleased with his team's first showing.

"It felt amazing," Roosen said about finally getting onto his team's home field. "It felt weird knowing that last week we were talking about having no school, but it feels good to have our first game under our belts."