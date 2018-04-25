The Panthers recorded 20 quality at bats in their game against the Amery Warriors on Tuesday, April 24, and defeated the Warriors 12-7 at Brown Sport Complex Field.

"We really competed at the plate, especially with two strikes," Ellsworth's head coach Ryan Christenson said. "From top to bottom, we found ways to get on base."

Amery scored the first two runs of the game in the top of the first, but the Panthers acted quickly and tied the game in the second thanks to three walks, a single from Caleb Boelter and an Alex Matzek RBI.

Ellsworth's offensive success continued in the third inning. Owen Matzek hit a one-run double on the first pitch of his at bat, Lucas Kemmerer singled on an 0-1 count, and Boelter hit another single to score the Panthers' fourth run of the inning.

Kemmerer and Boelter each connected three times at the plate; Kemmerer scored three runs and recorded two RBIs, while Boelter brought in one run and scored one himself.

Shane Elsen, Ryan McGregor, Kemmerer and Charlie Stuhl all had big hits for the Panthers in their five-run fourth inning.

Ellsworth tallied up 13 hits to Amery's nine.

McGregor was the winning pitcher of Tuesday night's game. The senior allowed two hits and two runs, struck out five batters, and walked two Warriors in his 2.1 innings pitched.

Drake Flom threw two relief innings, and Owen Matzek got the start for the Panthers.

Luke Stern took the loss for the Warriors after pitching one inning, surrendering no runs or hits, and striking out one Ellsworth batter.

"I think the key right now is that we're getting better every game," Christenson said. "We're liking the progress we're making towards that goal of playing our best baseball at the end of the season."

Christenson told the Herald his team's display of high baseball IQ early on in the season is partially due to its senior leadership.

"We have a lot of veterans. They know the game, they can slow down the game, and they can play a great leadership role in the dugout, out in the field, and help guys along the way as needed," Christenson said. "They definitely lead by example but are vocal when they need to be. I think that's really helped everyone improve every day and focus on the process of getting better to be where we need to be at the end of the year."

The Panthers next game is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday, April 27 at Baldwin-Woodville High School.