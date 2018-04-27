The Panthers took an early 6-0 lead against the Wolves and didn't slow down from there in their 16-3 defeat. Durand sealed its win with a seven-run fourth inning to take a 15-2 lead over their Dunn-St. Croix opponents.

Down 16-2 in the bottom of the fifth, EPC's second, third and fifth batters were all walked before Levi Burch grounded out to bring Zack Phillips in for EPC's third and final run of the night.

The Panthers recorded 10 hits to the Wolves' two singles from both Phillips and Burch.

Durand's Brett Pelke earned the win after giving up two hits and two runs and recording six strikeouts in three innings pitched.

Phillips was given the loss after allowing eight runs and seven hits during his three innings on the mound. Phillips also struck out two batters before Noah Gansluckner and Zack Hartung came in as relievers.

EPC's head coach Mike Birtzer told the Herald that his team's Thursday night game was the fourth time they've been out on the dirt this year.

Despite the loss, Birtzer said his inexperienced team — that started four freshmen against Durand — is having fun and excited to make improvements throughout the season.

"We'll get better," Birtzer said. "We're very young, but these results have nothing to do with effort. They're a phenomenal group of kids, and we're going to have a season where the guys get better."

The Wolves will host the Boyceville Bulldogs at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 27.