Borgerding was 2-for-2 at the plate against the Vikings, and recorded three RBIs, two runs scored and a double.

At the mound, Bordering pitched three innings for the Cardinals, allowing two hits and one run. The sophomore also recorded four strikeouts before Santana Schlegel relieved him for the game's final two innings.

Brady Wolf also had a promising night for the Cardinals. Wolf was 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored. Wolf, Borgerding, Jack Walkky, Schlegel, Alex Johnson, Carter Deppa and Craigen Anderson all recorded hits for the Cardinals.

While Borgerding was credited with the win, Colfax's Nate Polden took the loss after allowing two runs and one hit in his two-thirds inning pitched.

The Cardinals (1-1) return to play on Saturday, April 28 when they face Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran on the road.