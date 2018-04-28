Prescott's 10-run win was sealed in the seventh inning when Corey Kirschbaum hit a two-run single to center field to bring in the winning runs.

Ten Cardinal batters connected at the plate, creating 16 total hits. Hunter Daymond was 3-for-4 with four RBIs, a triple and one run scored.

With the win, the Cardinals are now 2-0 and will face Baldwin-Woodville on the road on Monday, April 30.

Baldwin-Woodville 7, Ellsworth 5

The Middle Border Conference game that was tied at 5-5 in the sixth inning became B-W's when Zach Bishop singled to score his team's sixth run before an Ellsworth error set the final score at 7-5 in B-W's favor.

Owen Matzek put the Panthers on the board in the top of the first by hitting in Nick Erickson. Matzek was 2-for-4 at the plate and recorded three RBIs. Ryan McGregor also recorded two hits for the Panthers and scored two of Ellsworth's five runs. Drake Flom and Shane Elsen each had one hit for the Panthers.

Elsen and McGregor each pitched three innings for Ellsworth. Elsen gave up five runs and five hits during his time at the mound and struck out three batters. McGregor allowed three hits and two runs while striking out two batters in relief.

The Panthers made three fielding errors to B-W's two.

Ellsworth drops to 3-2 with the loss and will face Prescott at Summit Park on Tuesday, May 1.

Boyceville 12, Elmwood/Plum City 4

The EPC Wolves forced their second game of the season into extra innings, but were ultimately downed by an eight-run eighth inning from the Bulldogs.

Noah Gansluckner and Dalton Binkowski recorded EPC's two hits.

Trett Joles and Connor Sempf each recorded two hits for the Bulldogs.

Binkowski was the losing pitcher in Friday night's game. He gave up seven hits, six runs, and struck out two batters. Levi Burch and Carson Heath both came in to relieve Binkowski.

Trevor Hollister was credited with the win after pitching three innings, striking out four batters and surrendering zero hits.

The Wolves (0-2) will return to work on Tuesday, May 1 when they host Eau Claire Immanuel in Elmwood.