Prep baseball: Cold night at the plate brings down Prescott

Alex Bishop earned the win for B-W after lasting five innings, allowing zero hits and two runs, and striking out four batters.

Dylan Malmlov gave up eight runs and five hits in his 1.3 innings pitched for the Cardinals. Malmlov also struck out one batter.

The Cardinals are now 2-1 and will try at their third win of the season on Tuesday, May 1 at Summit Park against the Ellsworth Panthers (3-2).