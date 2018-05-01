The May 1 battle ended in Prescott's favor with the Cardinals' marginal 2-1 advantage after Ryan's team rose to the challenge when up against two exceptional Ellsworth pitchers.

Ryan McGregor started at the mound for the Panthers (3-3) and held Prescott (3-1) scoreless until the top of the sixth inning when Prescott's Jonah Anderson singled on a fly ball to left field. Anderson's single brought in Derek Rundquist who scored the second run of the night after Peter Brookshaw put the Cardinals on the board off of an Ellsworth error.

Down 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth, the Panthers were given a chance to challenge Prescott's Andrew Rozmiarek who had yet to surrender a run in Tuesday night's game, and the Ellsworth team took advantage of their opportunity at hand.

McGregor, the frame's first batter, doubled on a ball hit to left field, and Owen Matzek followed his lead by sending his hit to the same area as his teammate's.

With runners on second third, the Cardinals decided to intentionally walk Shane Elsen and replaced Rozmiarek with Brookshaw. Rozmiarek left the game with five hits and one run allowed and six strikeouts.

Brookshaw gave up a single to Lucas Kemmerer that brought McGregor home, but managed two consecutive strikeouts followed by a groundout to preserve his team's lead.

"I just tried to throw strikes and give us the best chance to win the game by making a play," Brookshaw said about being sent to the mound during a high-pressure situation. "I just tried to pitch how I pitch in practice."

Matzek took over for McGregor at the mound in the top of the seventh, and though the Cardinals were able to load the bases against him, he and his fielders found a way to keep the deficit at one heading into the final frame.

"I was a little nervous since I hadn't thrown much, and when they loaded the bases I started getting a little worried, but I figured it out," Matzek said, "They were hitting the ball well all night, but I just had to get more selective with the pitches."

Matzek finished at the mound with two hits allowed, zero runs surrendered, and one walk. McGregor took the loss after allowing five hits and two runs in six innings. McGregor also struck out six Prescott batters.

Drake Flom led off for Ellsworth in the bottom of the seventh, getting on base with a single on a fly ball to left field, advanced to second thanks to a Jared Marson sacrifice bunt, and moved to third on a McGregor groundout. The Panthers had the tying run in scoring position, but were taken down when the Cardinals found their final out on an Alex Matzek fly out.

Ryan Christenson, the Panthers' head coach, said that for the most part, he was pleased with his team's approaches against Rozmiarek and Brookshaw, but said, "When we had guys in scoring positions, we didn't come through with a clutch hit.

"We gave ourselves opportunities to win the game. Baseball is decided more often than not on three pitches or less, and unfortunately, it didn't go our way today."

Brookshaw earned the save for his team, allowed two hits, and struck out two batters. The senior also led his team at the plate where he went 3-for-3 with a double, a single, a walk and a run scored.

Brookshaw thought his team improved at the plate on Tuesday compared to their day-before game against Baldwin-Woodville, which they lost 8-4. "We didn't make the Baldwin pitchers work very hard. Today I think we did that."

Ryan told the Herald he thinks his players are improving with their at bats, but that they're not where they need to be at by the end of the year.

"Coach Chistenson will tell you the same thing, I would argue we had a chance to break the game open a couple of times," Ryan said. "But good players like McGregor, Matzek and Brookshaw, they find a way to get outs."

Ryan referred to Brookshaw as "quite a player" and said his team was fortunate to have him as their No. 3 batter after his 3-for-3 performance.

"I think both teams played well enough in the field and worked their way out of jams," Christenson said. "All four pitchers did a good job of throwing strikes when they needed to throw strikes and keep the game from opening up either way."

With a sport that provides little margin for error, both teams will have to utilize the rare practice they have on Wednesday, May 2 to make their necessary adjustments before their final games of the week.

"That's the beauty of baseball," Ryan said. "We have to come back and play again in this weather-shortened season. The games are going to come fast and furious."

Ryan said his team only has five more practices prior to regionals.

"Those practice days are really, really precious."

The Cardinals will host B-W on Thursday, May 3, and the Panthers will travel to New Richmond on the same day.

"We can't let this eat us up too bad," Matzek said. "We have to come into practice tomorrow and be focused."