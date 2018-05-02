Spring Valley secured their win with a five-run second inning that was spurred by an Alex Johnson single and a Tanner Bowell double. The Cardinals recorded 11 hits on the night, and were led by Johnson who was 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and one run scored.

Charlie Grotjahn was the losing pitcher after allowing seven runs on nine hits in three innings.

Brady Wolf had six chances offered in the field, but the Cardinals kept it clean and committed no errors.

The Cardinals will host the Glenwood City Hilltoppers on Thursday, May 3.

Eau Claire Immanuel 11, Elmwood/Plum City 2

Two early EPC errors set the tone for what would be a steady night of scoring for the Eau Claire Immanuel Lancers on Tuesday, May 1.

The Wolves put up the first run of the night on a wild pitch that allowed Tyler Maxwell to steal home, but the Lancers responded in the second by scoring on two EPC errors and a Joseph Bailey single to take the lead at 3-1.

The Wolves added a second run in the bottom of the fourth by taking advantage of another wild pitch, but their two total runs weren't enough to hang with the 14-hit Lancers.

Noah Gansluckner, Maxwell, Nic Forster and Tyler Bauer each recorded one hit for the Wolves in Tuesday night's game.

Zack Phillips, Basil Gilles, Jackson Glampe and Gansluckner all shared time at the mound, but the loss was given to Phillips who gave up five runs on six hits in three innings. Phillips also struck out two Lancer batters.

Eau Claire Immanuel's Jordan Rutz earned the win after his five-inning pitching performance in which he allowed two runs on four hits and struck out six EPC batters.

The Wolves are now 0-3 after their Tuesday loss, and their next chance to grab their first win will come on Thursday, May 3 when they travel to Mondovi to take on the Buffaloes.