Prep baseball: Both Cardinals teams clinch Thursday games

The Cardinals got by with an 8-7 victory after B-W scored four seventh-inning runs. Peter Brookshaw shut down the Blackhawks' attempted comeback by forcing a ground out.

Prescott took an early 4-2 lead in the first inning with one-run singles from Brookshaw, Derek Runquist, Payton Brownell and Jonah Anderson.

The Cardinals produced 11 hits on Thursday night, a 10-hit improvement from their Monday meeting with the Blackhawks.

Hunter Daymond was the Cardinals' top hitter with three hits in his three at bats. The junior centerfielder also recorded three of Prescott's eight runs.

Noah Matzek was the winning pitcher after he threw for four innings, allowing three runs on six hits.

B-W's starting pitcher, Nick Brock, took the loss after giving up seven runs in 2.2 innings.

Prescott is now 4-1 on the year and will head to Altoona for a 5 p.m. game on Saturday, May 5.

Spring Valley 10, Glenwood City 2

The Cardinals found early success at the plate to cruise past the Hilltoppers in their fifth-consecutive win.

Jon Fogarty, Santana Schlegel and Nolan Sans all recorded first-inning RBIs for Spring Valley (5-1). Sans, Tanner Bowell and Mike Bauer all brought runs in in the fourth inning to increase Spring Valley's lead to seven midway through the game. Bowell led the Cardinals with three RBIs on the night.

Carter Deppa and Schlegel each produced two of Spring Valley's 12 hits against the Hilltoppers.

At the mound, Craigen Anderson earned the win after only allowing one hit and striking out three batters in three innings. Bauer relieved the senior pitcher for the final 1.2 innings of the game.

The Cardinals will try their luck on Saturday, May 5 when they travel to Ellsworth and attempt to lengthen their winning streak.

New Richmond 3, Ellsworth 2

The Panthers picked up their second loss of the week in another strong pitching effort against a worthy conference opponent.

New Richmond stole the game in the bottom of the sixth by scoring three runs to take a one-point lead over Ellsworth (3-4) who also scored their only two runs in the sixth.

Jon Cain reached on a Tiger error in the top of the seventh but was the only Panther batter to get on base.

Hits were scarce in Thursday's game, and Ryan McGregor led all batters with two. The senior Panther hit a two-run home run in the sixth to account for both of Ellsworth's RBIs.

Shane Elsen started at the mound for the Panthers, but was replaced by Owen Matzek once the Tigers recorded their first two runs of the game. Matzek gave up the final run and was given the loss.

With the loss, the Panthers drop to below .500 for the first time this year. Ellsworth will have a chance to reach the .500 mark on Saturday, May 5 when they host the Spring Valley Cardinals at 3 p.m.

Mondovi 15, Elmwood/Plum City 5

The Mondovi Buffaloes served the EPC Wolves their fourth loss of the season on Thursday in a 10-runned game that was decided in six innings.

The Buffaloes scored five runs in both the first and second innings to give themselves a comfortable 10-1 lead early on. Tyler Bauer brought in the Wolves' second-inning run by singling on a fly ball, which brought Carson Heath home.

Bauer was EPC's leading batter and recorded two of the Wolves' five hits. He also was responsible for three of the Wolves' five RBIs.

Dalton Binkowski was the game's losing pitcher after giving up 10 runs on six hits in 1.33 innings.

Mondovi's Tanner Marsh was granted the win for allowing three runs on two hits in 3.67 innings. Marsh also struck out three EPC batters.

Thursday's loss brings the Wolves to 0-4 before their Friday, May 4 game at Boyceville.