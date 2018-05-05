The day carried more weight for those on the other side of Summit Park's fence.

The Panthers (4-4) came into the Saturday, May 5 non-conference game in desperate need of derailing their three-game losing streak. The Cardinals (5-2) entered Ellsworth on a five-game winning streak with one of their most difficult tests of the season at hand.

With a shutout performance from Drake Flom and consistent hitting from Ellsworth's seniors, the Panthers were the team letting out a sigh of relief and taking in a boost of confidence after the 11-0 five-inning game that ended in their favor.

"With this game and how we played, this should definitely bring our confidence back up," Flom said after allowing zero runs on two hits against the Cardinals.

The senior pitcher recorded four strikeouts after pitching all five innings, and was 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored and an RBI.

Flom pitched a shaky first inning, walking two batters and giving up a hit to Jack Walkky, but bounced back in the second with a three-batter inning that began with a strikeout. Flom recorded four total strikeouts against the Cardinals.

Between Flom's trips to the mound, the Panthers came out hot with singles from Flom and Shane Elsen, followed by a one-run double from Ryan McGregor and a Spring Valley error that allowed Elsen and McGregor to come home. Another Spring Valley error on a Jon Cain grounder brought the game to 4-0.

The Panthers continued to connect at the plate throughout the game, and their hitting was highlighted by a three-run home run from Elsen, which set the final score at 11-0 in the bottom of the fourth. Elsen, like Flom, was 3-for-3 at the plate. McGregor was the top batter on his 4-for-4 day.

"Today is a good confidence boost for the team that brought us closer together," Elsen said. "We have great potential, we just have to figure out where it is."

Aaron Borgerding started at the mound for Spring Valley, gave up five runs on four hits, and was replaced by Alex Johnson in the second inning. Johnson allowed six runs on five hits in his first appearance at the mound this season, and came off the mound in the fourth due to an injury. Mike Bauer took over for Johnson and allowed one hit against Ellsworth's final two batters of the inning.

The Panthers recorded 10 hits to Spring Valley's two.

The Cardinals only loss prior to Saturday's game dated back to April 12 when they dropped their season-opener to Durand (7-0). Senior Jayden Nyeggen said his team left Ellsworth with a few takeaways after their streak came to an end.

"The pitching was pretty much top-notch compared to who we're going to play this year," Nyeggen said. "We've just got to work harder in practice, but we don't have much of those. We just have to learn from our mistakes in games like these."

The Cardinals have less than 48 hours of rest before they get another shot at Durand on Monday, May 7 in a game that will count towards their Dunn-St. Croix record.

"We just have to learn from this," Nyeggen said. "We can't dwell on the loss."

Nyeggen commended the play of his younger teammates, especially the fielding of Jon Fogarty, and said Saturday's matchup will serve as good preparation for the other strong pitching Panthers team they'll meet on Monday.

"We've just got to get better at our at bats," Spring Valley's head coach Brad Baker said. "But we'll keep working on it."

The Cardinals had 10 quality at bats on Saturday. Ellsworth had 21.

"(Durand's) Biesterveld is a talented pitcher, just like Flom," Baker said. "I just told our guys that we'll learn from this and move on."

Durand has yet to lose a game this season, but the Cardinals hope to be the first team to put a mark on their loss column.

Ellsworth's head coach, Ryan Christenson, thought his team executed "about as well as possible" against the Cardinals.

"Like any other game, there were a few things that we could have done better, but overall, our approaches at the plate were really good," Christenson said. "We were able to have opportunities to score in every inning."

Christenson was also impressed with Flom's ability to attack Spring Valley's hitters and get ahead in the count to keep the Cardinals off balance all five innings.

"And we played pretty good defense behind (Flom) today, too," Christenson said. "That happens when you throw strikes and you work quick and have a good tempo."

Christenson said it was good to get back on the winning side of things after dropping three close games to three worthy opponents and hopes to carry Saturday's success into his team's upcoming five-game week.

As the third base coach, Christenson told his runners to trust their instincts multiple times against the Cardinals.

"If they trust their instincts and are confident, then they have the green light," Christenson explained. "At some point as a coach, all we can do is try and prepare them the best we can. At the end of the day, the players have to play."

Christenson's players will have to trust themselves and their process as they take on another loaded week of games that will start with an away game at Saint Croix Central on Tuesday, May 8.