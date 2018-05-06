Hunter Daymond, Noah Matzek and Cameron Smith each had two hits against the Railroaders (7-3).

Andrew Rozmiarek pitched six innings for the Cardinals and earned the win.

The Cardinals head to Amery on Tuesday, May 8 to begin another four-game week.

Boyceville 9, Elmwood/Plum City 1

The Wolves dropped to 0-5 on Friday while the Bulldogs improved to 3-3.

EPC will host Elk Mound on Monday, May 7.