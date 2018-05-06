Prep baseball weekend roundup: Rundquist leads at the plate against Altoona
Prescott completed its four-game week with a 5-1 non-conference win over the Altoona Railroaders on Saturday, May 5.
Derek Rundquist was 3-for-3 for the Cardinals (5-1) and brought in three of Prescott's five runs.
Hunter Daymond, Noah Matzek and Cameron Smith each had two hits against the Railroaders (7-3).
Andrew Rozmiarek pitched six innings for the Cardinals and earned the win.
The Cardinals head to Amery on Tuesday, May 8 to begin another four-game week.
Boyceville 9, Elmwood/Plum City 1
The Wolves dropped to 0-5 on Friday while the Bulldogs improved to 3-3.
EPC will host Elk Mound on Monday, May 7.