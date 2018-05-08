The Cardinals (5-3, 2-1) scored the first run of the night when Jack Walkky stole home on a wild pitch in the top of the first inning, but the Panthers (9-1, 5-0) went on to score their total nine runs before the Cardinals got on the board again.

Spring Valley outhit the Panthers 12-11, but left six runners on base to Durand's four.

Walkky was 3-for-4 at the plate as Spring Valley's top batter. Walkky, Aaron Borgerding and Mike Bauer each hit doubles for the Cardinals on Monday night, and Jaydon Nyeggen recorded his team's only triple.

Craigen Anderson was the night's losing pitcher after he gave up eight runs on seven hits in one inning. Anderson struck out two Durand batters while on the mound. Santana Schlegel replaced Anderson in the bottom of the second, recorded four strikeouts and gave up one run on four hits.

Durand's Brett Pelke pitched 3 ⅓ innings and allowed five runs on eight hits as the game's winning pitcher.

The Panthers are currently the No. 9 WIAA Division 3 team and sit atop the Dunn-St. Croix Conference by one game over the Boyceville Bulldogs (5-3, 4-1).

The Cardinals return to action on Thursday, May 10 for a double-header on the Bulldogs' home field.

Elk Mound 10, Elmwood/Plum City 0

The Elk Mound Mounders managed a 10-run, five-inning feat over the EPC Wolves on Monday night, which was largely due to Blake Rosenthal's performance on the mound.

Rosenthal pitched all five innings for the Mounders (4-3, 3-1) and only allowed one Wolves (0-6) hit.

Noah Gansluckner recorded EPC's sole hit off of Rosenthal.

Rosenthal struck out seven EPC batters, while EPC's pitchers, Gansluckner and Zack Phillips, combined for one strikeout on the night.

Phillips took the game's loss after giving up six runs on four hits and walking five batters in 2 ⅓ innings pitched. Gansluckner finished on the mound for the Wolves and surrendered Elk Mound's final four runs on five hits.

The Wolves were able to cut down their errors to just two, but the Mounders played a clean game with zero throwing or fielding errors.

EPC is off until Thursday, May 10 when they host the Colfax Vikings (2-4, 2-2) for a double-header. Game 1 is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.