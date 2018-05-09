Baseball: Four McGregor RBIs push Ellsworth past SCC

McGregor was 2-for-3 at the plate in Tuesday night's game with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Ellsworth (5-4) and SCC (6-5) were tied heading into the fourth inning, but McGregor gave his team a two-run advantage in the top of the inning by hitting a home run past the right field fence on a 2-2 count.

Ellsworth climbed to a 7-3 lead by the end of the half inning thanks to a Lucas Kemmerer single and an SCC error, but the home team managed to get within one by the end of the frame.

That's when McGregor stepped up once again.

After Drake Flom stole home on an error by second baseman, McGregor brought Shane Elsen home by hitting a triple to SCC's right fielder to make it a 9-6 game.

Ellsworth's Owen Matzek and Caleb Boelter joined McGregor in the game's two-hit club. Boelter, Kemmerer and Alex Matzek each contributed one of Ellsworth's seven RBIs.

Aside from McGregor's batting, Ellsworth was also lifted by SCC's 10 errors in the field.

Elsen earned the win for Ellsworth by only giving up one hit in his two innings pitched. McGregor relieved Elsen for the game's final three innings, and Owen Matzek started on the mound for Ellsworth.

SCC's Justin Arthur took the loss after allowing three runs on three hits, one of which was earned.

Ellsworth will get another shot at the Prescott Cardinals on Thursday, May 10 when the two Middle Border Conference teams face off at Firehall Field at 5 p.m.

Amery 4, Prescott 3

The Cardinals were only able to get three hits off of Amery's Grady Martin who pitched six innings for the Warriors.

Prescott's Noah Matzek took the loss after giving up four runs, two of which were earned.

The Cardinals head into their second game against the Ellsworth Panthers 5-2 overall and with a 2-1 conference record.