That wasn't the case for Prescott's Cameron Aslakson in the Cardinals' (6-2, 4-1) 6-5 win over the Ellsworth Panthers (5-5, 2-3) on Thursday, May 10.

With his team down 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Aslakson faced two outs and a 1-2 count against Ellsworth's veteran Owen Matzek in his second at bat of the night. The cards were stacked against the junior batter, but Aslakson took full advantage of the opportunity at hand, making his coaches, teammates and younger T-ball-playing self proud.

"I was just praying a lot, hoping that it was going to go," Aslakson said. "I saw the high curveball coming and just hoped for the best."

With the winning run at second, Ellsworth called their outfield in as Aslakson approached the plate, and the junior batter's line drive to right field found a hole over the Panthers' right fielder, bringing in Derrick Rundquist and Jonah Anderson, the winning run.

"I couldn't believe it at first," Aslakson said, "but then I saw Peter (Brookshaw) run up to me, and that was so cool."

Aslakson's final hit decided the game but followed many other heroic, game-changing plays.

Down 5-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Matt Langer battled through a full count and was walked by Ellsworth's Drake Flom who was then replaced by Jon Cain. Cain walked Hunter Daymond before the Panthers brought in Matzek, their final pitcher of the night. Joe Roosen hit into a fielder's choice against Matzek, which took out Daymond at second before a Brookshaw one-run single brought Langer home.

Prescott's designated hitter, Rundquist, like Aslakson, came through when needed by hitting a two-run line drive and advancing to third when Noah Matzek grounded out. Rundquist was 3-for-3 as his team's top batter in Thursday night's comeback game.

"It just all happened so fast in the seventh inning," Rundquist said when recalling his team's five-run inning. "It was crazy and just a really fun game, the funnest game I've been a part of."

Jeff Ryan's players showed an insurmountable amount of heart and poise when faced with a four-point deficit in their final frame, which is why the Prescott head coach of 20 years said Thursday night's game was one of the most exciting baseball matchups he's been a part of.

"Baseball is such a strange game," Ryan said. "In a five-minute span you can be the happiest person in the world and then have your heart broken. Athletics are like that, and that's why they're so important.

"Things weren't going our way for six innings, and somehow the guys just found a way to score runs. I've coached a lot of games," Ryan paused, "and this was unbelievable."

Thursday's game was set to be Ellsworth's chance at revenge from their prior 3-2 loss to the Cardinals before Prescott's valiant seventh-inning performance.

The Panthers put the first point on the board in the fourth inning with a one-run double from Ryan McGregor, which was followed by a sacrifice fly from Lucas Kemmerer, singles from Caleb Boelter and Charlie Stuhl, and a two-run triple from Cole Woodland. Ellsworth used the strong hitting of their bottom hitters and two Prescott errors to take a commanding 5-0 lead in the top of the fourth.

"We were fortunate that we strung a lot of things together in that inning," Ellsworth's head coach Ryan Christenson said. "That was really good to see, but we have to learn from this experience. We just have to take advantage of a couple more opportunities at the plate and make that a game that's tough to come back from in the seventh inning."

Christenson applauded Flom's pitching performance and said his senior did a phenomenal job by giving his team multiple opportunities to win. Flom pitched six innings for the Panthers in which he allowed two earned runs on five hits and struck out four batters while walking two.

Ryan also praised his pitcher, Cody Rohl, who pitched all seven innings, giving up seven hits and zero earned runs.

"He did a really great job," Ryan said. "He was around the plate, and it was great to see him get a win against a quality team like Ellsworth."

Rohl told the Herald that getting the win in his second start of the season felt amazing, especially against a well-respected Panthers team. "Ellsworth has an incredible lineup, they can all hit the ball and execute," Rohl said. "That's what makes them so dangerous. It's never been easy against them."

The respect the Cardinals and Panthers have for each other is just as strong as their rivalry that promises entertaining games with every matchup the two teams present their fans.

"I like the way they conduct themselves and approach the game," Ryan said. "That says a lot about their coaching. They expect their players to be enthusiastic but behave with a certain type of decorum, and I really, really appreciate that."

"It's such a friendly game with these guys," McGregor, Ellsworth's top batter of the night, said. "We all like each other. I mean, we all want to win, but it's just a lot of fun."

Aslakson and the Cardinals made the heroic plays when needed in Thursday's game, but the Panthers could still be granted a chance to seek vengeance if the two teams face each other in the WIAA Division 2 Regionals.

For now, both Ellsworth and Prescott will move on from Thursday's game and set their attention on their final games of the week.

Ellsworth hosts the Somerset Spartans on Friday, May 11. The Cardinals will return to Firehall Field on Friday night for their non-conference game against the Elk Mound Mounders. Ellsworth will attend Unity's three-team tournament on Saturday, May 12, and the Cardinals will face the New Richmond Tigers for their third-straight home game the same night.

"We know what it's like to be the home team with the walkoff, and sometimes you're on the other end of it, and it's not a great feeling for anyone," Christenson said. "But the greatest thing about baseball is that we get to go play again tomorrow."