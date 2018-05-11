Dalton Binkowski, Noah Gansluckner, Jackson Glampe, Tyler Bauer, Tyler Maxwell and Elijah Gansluckner each produced one hit in the Wolves' six-hit game, their best hitting performance of the season.

The Wolves' RBIs came from Phillips, Glampe, Maxwell and Elijah Gansluckner.

The Viking batters were led by Nick Jenson who was 2-for-3 at the plate with a single and a double.

Binkowski took the loss after giving up five earned runs on six hits in 5 ⅔ innings. Basil Gilles and Phillips both came in as relievers.

Nate Polden was the game's winning pitcher after he kept the Wolves hitless during his two innings on the mound.

The Wolves are now 0-7 with just five regular season games remaining before the WIAA Regionals. EPC will host the Spring Valley Cardinals in Plum City at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 11.

Boyceville 11, Spring Valley 0

The Cardinals were outhit 10-4 by the Boyceville Bulldogs (5-3, 5-1) in their second loss of the week on Thursday, May 10.

Sophomore Aaron Borgerding was 2-for-2 to lead the Cardinals, and Jaydon Nyeggen and Santana Schlegel created the Cardinals' other two hits of the game.

Trevor Hollister managed three hits against the Cardinals in his four at bats.

Borgerding took the mound for six innings of the game and allowed four earned runs on seven hits. He was relieved by Craigen Anderson who gave up six earned runs on three hits. Borgerding recorded two strikeouts against the Bulldogs.

The Cardinals have now lost their last three games and sit at 5-4 on the season and 2-2 in Dunn-St. Croix play. They'll have a chance to redeem themselves on Friday, May 11 when they head to Plum City to take on the Wolves.