Baseball: Spring Valley salvages week with win over EPC

Friday's 9-3 win over the Wolves brought the Cardinals to a 6-4 overall record and put an end to their early May slump.

The Cardinals exploited the Wolves with an Alex Johnson double in the top of the third inning, which brought Aaron Borgerding home for Spring Valley's first run of the game. Spring Valley expanded its lead in the fourth with RBIs from Jaydon Nyeggen, Santana Schlegel and Craigen Anderson.

Carter Deppa was the Cardinals' most successful batter of the night. Deppa was 3-for-4 at the plate with one RBI and two runs scored.

Spring Valley led 7-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth and was unable to hold off the Wolves completely. EPC put up three runs in the sixth with a one-run single from Jackson Glampe and a two-run line drive from Basil Gilles, but the Cardinals secured the win with a seventh-inning, two-run Aaron Borgerding single, giving the Wolves their eighth loss of the season.

Freshman Mike Bauer was the game's winning pitcher after he allowed three earned runs on eight hits and struck out eight batters. Bauer was also 2-for-3 against EPC's pitchers.

Three of EPC's eight hits came from Zack Phillips. Glampe and Forster recorded two hits on the night.

Noah Gansluckner started on the mound for EPC and gave up four earned runs on eight hits as the game's losing pitcher. Gilles replaced Gansluckner after the fifth inning and allowed two earned runs on four hits in his two innings pitched.

The two young Dunn-St. Croix teams are nearing the end of their regular seasons and will begin tournament play on Thursday, May 24 in the first round of the WIAA Regionals.

Ellsworth 3, Somerset 1

Shane Elsen held the Spartans to just five hits in Ellsworth's Friday night 3-1 win in which the Panthers' hits were also limited.

Owen Matzek was 2-for-3 at the plate and scored all three of Ellsworth's runs. Charlie Stuhl and Drake Flom recorded Ellsworth's other two hits.

Lucas Kemmerer recorded Ellsworth's sole RBI of the game by bringing one run in on a second-inning groundout.

Elsen pitched all seven innings for the Panthers, didn't give up a single earned run, and struck out eight Spartan batters.

Somerset's Brett Vetterkind was responsible for Ellsworth's limited hits. The senior pitcher recorded five strikeouts and allowed two earned runs on four hits on Friday night.

On Saturday, May 12, the Panthers traveled to Unity High School where they rattled off two more wins in the Eagles' three-team tournament.

Ellsworth managed a 5-1 win over Rice Lake to start the day by pulling away from the Warriors in the fifth inning with an RBI from Cole Woodland and a run scored on a fielding error.

Up 3-1 in the sixth, Ellsworth set the final score at 5-1 with one-run singles from Stuhl and Flom. Stuhl was Ellsworth's top batter of the game with two of his team's nine hits.

Jon Cain started on the mound for the Panthers and recorded four strikeouts in his first start of the season. Cain allowed zero earned runs on five hits before he was relieved by Matzek after the fifth inning.

The Panthers kept their winning streak rolling throughout the day with a dominating 11-2 win over Unity that was decided in six innings.

Ellsworth scored in all six innings and were led at the plate by Ryan McGregor who was 3-for-4 in his team's 12-hit game. McGregor recorded two RBIs and two runs scored against the Eagles.

Caleb Boelter, Lucas Mallon and Woodland all shared time at the mound in the Panthers' 11-2 win. Boelter, Ellsworth's starting pitcher of the game, allowed four hits and struck out one batter in the two innings he pitched. Mallon gave up Unity's two runs of the game and recorded five strikeouts before he was relieved by Woodland who earned the win after allowing zeo hits in his two innings on the mound.

The Panthers' two Saturday wins bring them to an overall record of 8-5.

Prescott 1, Elk Mound 0

Cameron Aslakson found his second game-winner of the week in his team's 1-0 victory over the Elk Mound Mounders on Friday, May 11. The junior brought in Hunter Daymond on a line drive single in the sixth inning, giving the Cardinals the only run of the game.

Aslakson's game-winner was one of Prescott's five hits in the game. Daymond and Dylan Malmlov each added two hits to lead their team at the plate.

Daymond and Malmlov also played a part in shutting out the Mounders, along with Matt Langer. Malmlov took the mound for the game's first three inning in which he gave up three hits and sat down one Mounder batter. Daymond replaced Malmlov in the third inning and allowed three hits. Langer limited the Mounders to two hits in the final two innings of the Friday night game.

New Richmond 3, Prescott 2

A tied 2-2 game turned into Prescott's third loss of the season when New Richmond's Jake Jirik's grounder broke the seam of the Cardinals' infielders in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Cardinals came back from a 2-0 deficit in the fourth by cashing in on two Tiger errors, but left runners on base in the fifth and seventh innings when the game was on the line.

The two Middle Border Conference teams combined for six hits in the Saturday, May 12 game. Prescott's two singles came from Daymond and Noah Matzek.

Andrew Rozmiarek remained at the mound for the Cardinals throughout the game, struck out seven batters, and surrendered three runs on four hits.

New Richmond's Ryan Kling pitched 6 ⅔ innings and didn't allow a single earned run. Jirik earned the save after taking over at the mound for the final out of Prescott's last trip to the plate.

The Cardinals are now 7-3 overall and 4-2 in conference play. The Cardinals' 4-2 MBC record puts them 1.5 games behind the Tigers, the No. 1 team in the conference.