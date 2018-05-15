Baseball: Cardinals' comeback efforts crushed in 10th inning

Spring Valley made six errors in the field, whereas Mondovi only committed two.

Carter Deppa had a three-hit night to lead the Cardinals at the plate and recorded three RBIs, two of which came in Spring Valley's six-run sixth inning.

Santana Schlegel started at the mound for the Cardinals, allowed five earned runs on nine hits, and struck out five batters in 3 ⅔ innings. He was replaced by Craigen Anderson who pitched 5 ⅓ innings, giving up three earned runs on three hits and striking out four batters. Aaron Borgerding took the mound for the final ⅔ inning and allowed one unearned run on one hit.

Mondovi's Raith Bauer was credited with the win after allowing two unearned runs on one hit in four innings pitched.

The Cardinals will host the Pepin/Alma Eagles on Tuesday, May 15.

Pepin/Alma 11, Elmwood/Plum City 1

Nic Forster was 3-for-3 at the plate against the Pepin/Alma Eagles (2-9, 2-4) on Monday, May 14, but Forster's efforts weren't enough to carry the load of his entire team.

The Wolves (0-9, 0-6) were outhit 12-6 on Monday night. Dalton Binkowski, Noah Ganslucker and Tyler Bauer were responsible for the other three hits aside from Forster's.

Binkowski pitched all four innings for the Wolves and allowed three earned runs on 11 hits. He also struck out three batters while at the mound.

Charlie Grotjahn was the game's winning pitcher after he surrendered one earned Wolves run on six hits and struck out four batters.