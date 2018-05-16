Baseball: Langer and Brookshaw toss no-hitter

Tuesday, May 15 was Matt Langer and Peter Brookshaw's chance to show their worth on the mound.

The two Prescott (9-3, 6-2) pitchers combined for a no-hitter against the St. Croix Central Panthers in their first game of the Middle Border Conference double-header on Tuesday night.

Langer earned the start and win for the Cardinals in their 10-0 feat over the Panthers. Langer went three innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits. Brookshaw relieved Langer for the final two innings and followed the lead of his predecessor. Both pitchers struck out three batters while on the mound.

Langer and Brookshaw also had perfect performances at the plate against SCC. Brookshaw was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a double. Langer was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored.

The two combined for a 6-for-7 plate performance between the two games. Brookshaw was Prescott's leading batter again in Game 2 with his 3-for-3 performance, which included three RBIs, three runs scored and a triple.

Noah Matzek and Dylan Malmlov were responsible for the Game 2 shutout. Matzek pitched the first five innings of Game 2, allowing zero runs on three hits and striking out six batters. Malmlov took over for the final inning and allowed one hit.

The Cardinals are now the second-best team in the MBC and trail the New Richmond Tigers (11-4, 7-1) by one game. The Cardinals remain the No. 8-ranked WIAA Division 2 team and will host the Somerset Spartans (3-8, 1-6) for a double-header at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 17.

Spring Valley 13, Pepin/Alma 0

Aaron Borgerding and Mike Bauer combined for a shutout in the Spring Valley Cardinals' 13-0 win against the Eagles on Tuesday, May 15.

Borgerding pitched the first two innings of the game and only surrendered one hit. The sophomore pitcher also struck out three Eagle batters. Bauer replaced Borgerding for the final two innings and copied Borgerding's stats.

The Spring Valley (7-5, 3-3) batters ended the game early by putting up 13 runs on 10 hits in four innings.

Bauer and Jack Walkky both led their team at the plate with two hits on the night. Bauer, Walkky and Tanner Bowell all had doubles during the Tuesday night game.

The Cardinals are currently smack dab in the middle of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference with their 3-3 record. They'll have a chance to climb up in the rankings when they head to Elk Mound (5-6, 4-2) on Thursday, May 17.

Ellsworth 3, Osceola 2

Shane Elsen didn't want extra innings on Tuesday night.

The Ellsworth Panther (8-5, 4-3) senior helped his team take a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh inning of its game against Osceola on Tuesday, May 15 when he hit a one-run single on a 2-2 count.

Elsen took care of things at the plate for the Panthers, but Ryan McGregor and Owen Matzek played a large part in their team's 3-2 win with their performances on the mound.

McGregor was credited with the win after pitching 6 ⅔ innings, allowing two runs on five hits, and striking out nine batters. Matzek came in for the final ⅓ inning and stuck out Osceola's final batter.

Caleb Boelter and Elsen both recorded two hits in Ellsworth's eight-hit game.

The Panthers are now fourth in the conference and will host the Amery Warriors (8-6, 3-5) on Thursday, May 17.