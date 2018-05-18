The regular season finally got rolling in the final week of April, and local teams soon faced the reality of four- and five-game weeks. Less than a month later, the 2018 WIAA playoff seedings have been decided and the end of the brief regular season is at hand.

The Prescott Cardinals (11-3, 7-2) received a No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division 2 Sectional 1 bracket and will host the winner of No. 4 Osceola vs. No. 5 Amery on Tuesday, May 29 at 5 p.m.

The Cardinals racked up two more wins on Thursday, May 17 by defeating the Somerset Spartans (3-10) by scores of 6-1 and 3-2 in their final double-header of the regular season.

Joe Roosen was 2-for-2 in Game 1 with two RBIs and was joined in the two-hit club by teammates Hunter Daymond and Dylan Malmlov.

Andrew Rozmiarek pitched all of Game 1 and held the Spartans to zero earned runs and four hits. The senior pitcher also recorded four strikeouts on the mound.

Somerset made the following five-inning game more interesting by taking a 2-1 lead over the Cardinals in the bottom of the first inning. Prescott tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the third when Somerset's Hunter Neubarth walked Malmlov, allowing Noah Matzek to score. Somerset's pitching hurt its chances again when Roosen was walked in the top of the fourth, which brought Matzek home again as the go-ahead run.

Daymond, Matzek, Peter Brookshaw, Derek Rundquist and Carson Stenroos all recorded one hit in the Cardinals' five-hit game. Roosen led the RBI count with two.

Malmlov took the mound for the Cardinals in Game 2 and kept it clean by only allowing three hits and not giving up a single earned run, but the Cardinals' fielding struggled with six errors compared to Somerset's one. Yet, the Cardinals managed to secure their 3-2 win to claim their 11th win of the season.

Prescott returns to action on Friday, May 18 when the Amery Warriors (9-6) come to town at 5 p.m. The Cardinals will host Stanley-Boyd at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 19 to complete their six-game week.

Amery 7, Ellsworth 6

The Panthers didn't check out of their Thursday, May 17 game against the Warriors once they faced a 5-1 deficit in the second inning, but were served their sixth loss of the season when they failed to respond to Amery's ninth-inning run that came from an Ellsworth error.

Ellsworth (9-6) tied the game at 5-5 in the fifth inning, then used a one-run Shane Elsen single to match Amery's sixth-inning run that came from stealing home plate before the Warrior's final batter of the inning was retired on a pop out.

The Panthers saw hits from Owen Matzek and Caleb Boelter in their extra innings, but were unable to convert the two hits into a tying run.

Elsen was 3-for-3 on the night with a double, one RBI and one run scored. The senior Panther pitched the first six innings of the nine inning game and allowed five earned runs on 11 hits before being replaced by Matzek in the seventh inning. Matzek only surrendered one hit and struck out four batters in his three innings on the mound.

The Panthers received a No. 3 seed in the Division 2 Sectional 1 Bracket and will host No. 6-seeded Saint Croix Central (6-9) at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 24. Before that, they'll head to Durand on Friday, May 18 for a non-conference game against the 13-2, Division 3 Panthers team.

Elk Mound 8, Spring Valley 5

Elk Mound's four-run third inning was the deciding factor in Thursday night's Dunn-St. Croix matchup.

The Cardinals (7-6) put up the first two runs of the game with a one-run single from Alex Johnson and a Mike Bauer double hit to left field, but the Mounders took over by scoring the next eight runs of the game.

Spring Valley gave a two-run effort in the sixth inning with one-run singles from Craigen Anderson and Tanner Bowell, but saw their chances slip away in the seventh when a ground out, strikeout and fly out decided the team's fate.

The Cardinals kept it clean in the field and didn't commit a single error, but were outhit 12-8 by the Mounders.

Johnson and Jaydon Nyeggen both recorded two hits in the Cardinals' eight-hit night. Anderson led the Spring Valley team in RBIs with two.

Aaron Borgerding and Bauer each pitched three innings for the Cardinals. Borgerding, Spring Valley's starter, allowed seven earned runs on nine hits. Bauer gave up one earned run on three hits and recorded two strikeouts.

The Cardinals will finish up their regular season on Monday, May 21 when they host Colfax for their first matchup with the Vikings in the final full week of May. Spring Valley received a No. 4 seed in the Division 3 Sectional 1 bracket and will host the No. 5 Vikings once again on Thursday, May 24 in the first round of regionals.