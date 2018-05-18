The Cardinals (12-3) may have defeated the Warriors (9-7) by seven runs, but they had to make up for their six errors in the first three innings in order to claim the blowout win.

"That can't happen," Ryan told his players. "I know it's a long slog, I know we're playing a lot of games. We've got more games to play before tournament play, and your high school career could be over for you seniors. So again, there's got to be some sense of urgency."

The Cardinals showed that needed urgency in their five-run fifth inning that began with a Dylan Malmlov double to right field. Jonah Anderson hit a line drive to bring Malmlov home before scoring a run himself on a Matt Langer single. Prescott rounded out their highest-scoring inning of the game with a sacrifice bunt from Hunter Daymond, a two-run single from Noah Matzek and a hard-hit Derek Runquist one-run double.

From there, Cody Rohl was able to take care of matters at the mound where he held the Warriors scoreless for the remainder of the game. The junior pitched all seven innings of the Friday night game and didn't allow a single earned run off of Amery's two hits.

In the final frame of the game, Rohl forced a fly out that was caught by Malmlov and tossed a ground out to Brownell at first before the first baseman finished the game by stretching out at full length to retrieve Matzek's toss from second, completing the final out of the game with his athletic, urgent play.

Rundquist was the night's RBI leader with three, while Malmlov and Brownell were both 2-for-3 in their team's 10-3 win that didn't start off on a high note.

"I think in the beginning of a lot of these games we think we're ready to go, then we just kind of relax and don't take it as seriously as we should," Brownell said. "Then we realize what we need to do and we make our corrections."

As a senior, Brownell said it's his and his classmates' job to turn things around once his team makes early mistakes, especially as the end of their high school baseball careers continues to creep up on them.

"It all starts with senior leadership," Brownell said. "We have to make sure we keep the guys up; when someone gets down, we're with them keeping them up."

Brownell said that his senior season has flown by and that he and his teammates won't be counting the days they have left, rather they'll be making their remaining days count.

The Cardinals will complete their six-game week on Saturday, May 19 when they host Stanley-Boyd at 11 a.m.

Ellsworth 10, Durand 7

Both Panthers teams created a lot of action at the plate in their Friday, May 18 non-conference matchup, but it was the visiting Panthers who left the game with a victory thanks to a four-run fifth inning.

Down 6-3, Ellsworth (9-6) began its comeback in the top of the fifth with singles from Drake Flom and Shane Elsen. The two seniors were brought home on a Ryan McGregor, bringing the deficit to one run. McGregor scored the tying run on a Matzek single before Matzek changed the lead by scoring on a Lucas Kemmerer single.

Ellsworth held Durand (13-3) scoreless in the fifth, then added two more runs to their side of the scoreboard on a two-run double from Elsen. The home team scored its final run in the sixth before Ellsworth set the closing score at 10-7 with a one-run single from Lucas Mallon.

Flom, Elsen and Jared Marson all recorded two hits against Durand. Matzek led his Ellsworth team with three RBIs.

Flom earned the win for the Panthers after he pitched the first four innings of his team's 10-7 win and allowed five earned runs on 10 hits. He struck out five batters before Mallon took over in the fifth. Mallon gave up one earned run on one hit before Jon Cain entered the game as Ellsworth's final pitcher of the night. Cain held Durand scoreless in his two innings on the mound, gave up two hits and recorded one strikeout.

Ellsworth will host Baldwin-Woodville (10-5) in its final game of the 2018 regular season on Tuesday, May 22 before hosting Saint Croix Central (6-9) on Thursday, May 24 in its first WIAA regional playoff game.