Prescott School Board and CAB advance Firehall Field plans

Dallas Eggers, president of CAB, the company that has donated over $150,000 to Firehall Field improvements and has taken on 90 percent of the field's upkeep with no cost to the district, spoke at the school board's Wednesday, July 18, meeting and addressed the concerns of board members and Superintendent Dr. Rick Spicuzza along with voicing those of CAB.

Though it was agreed that the board and CAB would seek legal assistance in drafting a leasing agreement that would allow the Prescott School District to lease the baseball field to CAB, board members shed light on numerous logistics that still need to be fleshed out before they agree to any of CAB's plans.

Prior to Wednesday's meeting, the board had met with CAB in a work session to discuss the company's Firehall Field plans that have been in the works for over a year. CAB also reached out to Prescott residents to garner community members' reactions to its plans to bring LED lights, paved parking, a grandstand and the sale of alcohol sales at Pirate games to Firehall Field. CAB distributed surveys to 59 homes and received 16 surveys back before the May 26 deadline. The company also met with the city's planning commission prior to Wednesday's meeting.

"My understanding is that the planning commission has been quite favorable of the plan, but there are still some things that are swirling around for me as a superintendent," Spicuzza said before presenting the board with three main questions regarding the field's managing logistics.

First, Spicuzza gave a suggestion for assuring that CAB's financial entanglements are legally accounted for, which involved the company creating its own nonprofit 503 (c) corporation, which would allow CAB to raise money on behalf of the district — just as the Prescott Foundation and the Prescott Performing Arts Center Team (PACT) has done in the past — without the district being responsible for managing or auditing the money the company raises.

However, since the field is the school's property, the district would still have to record any fixed asset costing over $5,000 — such as bleacher additions, fence repairs or LED lights — in its accounting books.

Spicuzza also brought up CAB's proposal of selling alcohol at Pirate games, which has received community support and questioning.

"My understanding is that, from the survey, one of the concerns was how do you manage a crowd if it becomes unruly and who manages the alcohol," Spicuzza said before reiterating the city's suggestion of a designated beer garden, which would prevent fans from roaming around while enjoying an adult beverage.

Spicuzza also acknowledged that the board would have to amend one of its own policies that prevents the sale of alcohol on school property. This amendment would only allow the sale of alcohol at Pirate games, not Cardinal or Prescott Community Recreation sporting events.

Board President Mike Matzek then opened up discussion for board members, and Josias Franco, the board's clerk, was the first to voice his concerns about the project.

"Truth be known, we've had a working session and we've had some conversation at length just around the overall idea of it and some renderings that kind of spell out what this could look like, but I really haven't seen a road map on how this is going to be achieved in terms of sponsorship and in terms of being aligned with the city," Franco said. "I love the idea, but I want to make sure that we have transparency and community support around it."

Franco and board treasurer Tanya Holub's main questions about the project arose from the lack of detail that was included in the community survey.

"I would have agreed to a lot of it because it says, "would you be in favor of upgrading lights," well yes," Holub said. "This is taxpayer money. And at the end of the day, they have to be OK that this is happening."

CAB's three-page informational document that was distributed to Prescott homes along with the survey, reads, "If the CAB Company plan is successful Prescott will end up with a superior baseball facility, meeting the needs of players and fans, that is completely self-supporting, and will cost the taxpayers of Prescott no tax dollars, and include no school district funds for operation." However, board members were not given this document prior to Wednesday's meeting.

After voicing his support and appreciation for CAB, board member Pat Block suggested both parties determine the next step of the partnership out of respect for CAB's efforts.

"I appreciate your passion and all of the work you guys have done, and I think it'd be a shame not to give (CAB) that feedback right now so that they can continue their journey," Block said. "Whether it gets approved or not, nothing can happen until we take the first step."

Spicuzza then presented Eggers with a recommendation and invitation to talk with the district's lawyer in order to work on a draft of a lease agreement in hopes that CAB would be willing to pay for both parties' legal fees.

"We can't ask for any money at this point, can we? We're in neutral right now, I would say," Eggers said in response to Spicuzza's recommendation. "We can't make any headway and we have to provide you with whatever we can, because until we get permission and have a management agreement or a lease, we can't do anything."

Board Vice President Steve Sizemore then asked for clarification on whether or not CAB had the funds to pay for the costs of meeting with attorneys and starting a 503 account, to which Eggers assured him that his company did.

Matzek concluded the discussion by solidifying that the next steps would be for CAB to create a legal leasing draft with their lawyers and create a 503 c account, while keeping Spicuzza and Prescott Athletic Director Matt Smith up-to-date on their progress before the next board meeting.

"I agree, I think it's time to get lawyers involved," Holub said. "I think it would be a beautiful thing, but I want to be really conscious of the taxpayers dollars."

"I'm just pleased to see we're getting a written agreement," Eggers said. "This is exactly the direction we wanted to go in. It's just painful to get to it."