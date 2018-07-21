SCVBL: Hubbers take advantage of ideal July Friday night

The Hubbers sent their guests home after 10-running them in the eighth inning of the Friday, July 20, game that screamed ideal summer baseball with every crack of the bat.

The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first by securing four hits against Ellsworth's Darren Georgakas, but the Hubbers answered back by batting through the order and recording six runs off of seven hits — two of which made their way outside the Bob Young Field fence thanks to Dennis Schutz and Jordan Zimmer.

The home team continued to pile on on the offense in the second inning even after Menomonie's Ryan Williams left the mound due to a self-induced injury that resulted in a balk and Brett Lindberg taking Williams' spot. Lindberg's first pitch of the night grazed the dirt and his second was sent to the centerfield wall by Ellsworth's Chuck Hewitt who allowed Nick Taranto to score the home team's seventh run of the night.

Williams allowed six runs on eight hits before his knee injury and only managed to strike out one Ellsworth batter before being replaced by Lindberg. Williams showed a sign of life in the fourth inning by hitting a two-run homer over the leftfield wall, but Lindberg showed little redemption in the rest of his night, unlike his predecessor.

The Menomonie pitcher gave up seven hits and eight runs to the Hubbers including a two-run home run to Taranto, which put the Hubbers up 13-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning. Taranto, an Ellsworth High School graduate and soon-to-be Ripon College senior, recorded a perfect on-base percentage against the Eagles with three hits and two walks.

Ellsworth's 15th and final hit came from Rob Heller whose high cut drove a walk-off, RBI double to centerfield to end the night early in the bottom of the eighth.

Georgakas was credited with the win after holding the Eagles to four runs on 14 hits in his complete game with help from his defensemen who recorded a single error in the field to Menomonie's three.

The Hubbers' win over the third-best North Division team was a boost of confidence for the 6-8 team that is currently ranked fourth in the South Division of the St. Croix Valley Baseball League.

Ellsworth returns to Bob Young Field at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 21, where they hope to continue to fulfill their fans' daydreams with a win over the Hager City Skeeters.