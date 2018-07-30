Luckily for Dahl and Panther basketball fans, the Ellsworth School District has found a worthy candidate in Jordan Petersen — a man who knows a thing or two about basketball and the Ellsworth community.

Petersen, who formerly coached Ellsworth's boys' C team, is more than ready to bring his basketball knowledge and history of working with players at all levels to his new Panther team.

Petersen first began his long career with basketball at Eleva-Strum high school where he was a three-sport athlete, but basketball was always the 2008 grad's main focus. "I've always just loved the team aspect of (basketball) and just the challenge of ball-handling and shooting," Petersen said.

Petersen's early obsession with basketball skill work helped him achieve his goal of becoming a collegiate player of the sport when he joined the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds' basketball team after transferring from Winona State in 2010. As a Blugold, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 12.3 points per game and was a top defender for his Eau Claire team.

Off the court, Petersen prepared to make a career out of coaching basketball and teaching by majoring in physical education. "I knew coaching was always something that I wanted to do," Petersen said. "Teaching wasn't something I had ever really thought about until I started looking into careers. I had a lot of teachers who influenced me, and now I want to be able to influence kids similarly in a positive way."

One of Petersen's main influencers was his high school basketball coach, Rich Roginski, Eleva-Strum's current athletic director. "He's been a huge part of my life since I started middle school," Petersen said. "He's been able to push and motivate me, and he's really helped shape how I think about things."

Petersen's high regards for Roginski are reciprocated by his former coach.

"The community of Ellsworth is very fortunate to have Jordan as its head boys' basketball coach," Roginski told the Herald in an email exchange. "Jordan's passion and love for the game will rub off on his players. His morals and values will make him a great coach and mentor to the players as they grow as young men."

Petersen has received many chances to impact players with his long list of coaching positions. He coached Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau's junior varsity team in the 2009-10 season before returning to Eleva-Strum to assist his former high school team. Petersen also dabbled in coaching AAU and the college level from 2013-15 when he took on coaching positions with the Wisconsin Playmakers and the Minnesota State University-Moorhead Dragons. On top of coaching, Petersen is also the founder of Positionless Basketball LLC, a foundation that provides elite level basketball training and camps for youth, college and professional players.

Though the Dragons made their way to the NCAA Division 2 Elite 8 during Petersen's year with the team, the young coach decided to return to the high school level in 2017 by joining Stillwater High School's boys' basketball coaching staff.

"I chose to coach high school mainly because of the impact you can have on kids," Petersen said. "I just want to be able to make a positive impact on kids as early as possible and as big as possible."

Petersen's 2016-17 stint as an Ellsworth gym teacher and C team basketball coach has already given him a head start in connecting with his new team.

Soon-to-be-seniors Logan Benson and Erik Lange told the Herald they're excited to have Petersen on board.

"During the time we had (Petersen) as our C team coach, I worked with him a couple days a week in the mornings and felt improvements in my game just from the few things he showed me," Lange said. "To be able to learn from him for a whole season is awesome, and I can't wait to see how we will be able to grow as a team."

"When this position became available, I really wanted him to get it and he did," Benson added. "His knowledge of the game is insane and I'm ready to learn from him. I can't wait to get started."

Benson and Lange will have to wait a few more months before their final season of high school basketball takes off, but in the meantime, Petersen will continue to try and strengthen the bond he has with his Panthers squad.

"I think relationships are really important when it comes to trust. I've gone to summer league games and open gyms, and I'm just trying to make the connection as quick as possible," Petersen said. "The sooner we can make that connection, the better the chance we have of being a unified team."