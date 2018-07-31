Baseball: Walczak in it for the long haul with Spring Valley

Walczak, who was hired as Spring Valley Middle/High School's physical education teacher in 2015, was named the Cardinals' new head varsity baseball coach in July after having already dedicated four years of service and many hours to the Spring Valley School District and community.

Walczak attended UW-La Crosse where he continued his baseball career with the Eagles before graduating with a double major in physical education and school health in 2010. Now, Walczak not only represents Spring Valley as a pitcher for the town's Wisconsin Amateur Baseball Hawks team, but he's also able to fulfill his lifelong goal of being a mentor to young, Cardinal student-athletes.

"When you see (student-athletes) have that moment of, 'Oh, I get it now,' that's rewarding," Walczak said. "I get to see how I've been able to help kids see the bigger picture or do something they weren't able to accomplish before in the classroom or on the field. It just kind of gives me a sense of success, but I think seeing the enjoyment they get out of it is the main reason I went into teaching and coaching."

Matt Ducklow, Spring Valley's Athletic Director, said Walczak's baseball knowledge and ability to connect with players and students made him an easy hire. "He is a baseball guy and what also makes him a great choice is that he is a teacher at our school and sees our kids every day at school," Ducklow said. "He does a great job of building relationships with our players and will do a great job with our kids."

During Walczak's first three years at Spring Valley, he assistant coached three sports and said he, "helped out a little bit wherever I could."

As a high school student in Burnsville, Walczak grew accustomed to flipping through teachers frequently, sometimes only having a teacher for one semester and never returning to their classroom. But in Spring Valley, the opportunities to build relationships with his student-athletes in the classroom, gym or field are plentiful.

"I really enjoy having the smaller classes, as far as getting to know the kids on a personal level and building those relationships," Walczak said. "When I found out that Spring Valley was smaller, it kind of popped out to me as a place where I could build those relationships. I really enjoy it from a teaching and coaching standpoint, because a lot of the times you get to coach and teach the same kids and build those relationships and mutual respect. Being able to see these kids on a daily basis and being able to teach them from seventh through 12th grade and also being able to coach them is a lot better of an experience for myself and the student-athletes."

Walczak began assistant coaching for the Cardinals' baseball team in 2016 when he was first hired as a volunteer varsity assistant and head junior varsity coach.

"I've been around the guys for the last four years and I had most of them when they started in eighth grade, so I've gotten to see them come up through the program," Walczak said. "I'm just trying to build relationships with them as much as possible."

Over the summer, Walczak has balanced his responsibilities of being a father and a new, eager head coach by opening up the weightroom for his players and finding opportunities to work with them on the field.

"A lot of these kids are multisport athletes, and I tell them summer baseball is more about having fun with your friends and working on basic skills," Walczak said. With the strengthening of his team's basic baseball skills, Walczak is optimistic about the ceiling that his young players have and is excited to help them reach their full potential.

"My main goal is just to give them the opportunity to apply basic skills and baseball concepts," Walczak said. "That's not necessarily me walking them through everything, but I need to be able to put them in situations where they're able to succeed on their own with a little guidance from me."

Walczak's head coaching position with the Cardinals is the first of his career and he'd love for it to be his last. The Spring Valley teacher and coach said he understands how coaches sometimes leave their roles quickly due to the pressures but on them by fans and administrators, but that he wouldn't have accepted the position had he planned on only being around briefly.

"My main reasoning behind taking the job is because I want to be here for as long as I can be," Walczak said. "As long as I'm able to help my players become strong young men, have success and learn hard work and sportsmanship and teamwork, I see myself being here for the entirety of my career."