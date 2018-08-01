WBA: Expos, Hawks and Pirates advance to playoffs

The Prescott Pirates (13-3) received a No. 1 seed in their four-team bracket and will face the No. 4 Eau Claire Rivermen in Haugen on Saturday, Aug. 11, at 12 p.m. in the WBA semifinals.

The Elmwood Expos' 12-4 2018 record earned them a No. 2 seed in this year's playoffs. The Expos will face the No. 3 Viroqua Sox (9-6) on Saturday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m. in Eleva.

The No. 3-seeded Spring Valley Hawks (16-8) will join the Pirates in Haugen on Saturday, Aug. 11, but will see the No. 2-seeded Eau Claire Bears at 6 p.m.

Teams that come out on top in the Aug. 10-12 semifinals will advance to the Aug. 17-19 finals held in Osseo.