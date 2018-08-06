Baseball: Ellsworth 10A team completes undefeated season
The Ellsworth youth traveling 10A baseball team completed its undefeated season on Thursday, July 26, after defeating the North St. Paul Polars 5-2 at Kent Hrbek Fields in Bloomington.
Thursday's championship win sealed the Ellsworth team's 20-0 Metro Baseball League record. The MBL 10A division has 47 teams throughout the Minnesota metro area and Western Wisconsin.
"All the players and coaches proudly represented Ellsworth throughout the season with their hard work, dedication and great sportsmanship," Julie Stoltenburg said.