    Baseball: Ellsworth 10A team completes undefeated season

    By Submitted Today at 12:40 p.m.
    The Ellsworth youth traveling 10A baseball team completed its undefeated season on Thursday, July 26, after defeating the North St. Paul Polars 5-2 at Kent Hrbek Fields in Bloomington. Front row (left to right): Ryker Hoyer, Omar Coulson, Parker Peterson, Gavin Klos, Jack Stoltenburg and Brett Jungmann. Middle row: Jacob Kohn, George Rohl, Daniel Vogel, Coen Hinrichs and JD Minder. Back row: Coaches Ed Rohl, Justin Coulson, Jim Klos, Adam Peterson and Jeff Stoltenburg. Photo courtesy of Julie Stoltenburg1 / 2
    The Ellsworth youth traveling 10A baseball team had lots to celebrate after defeating the North St. Paul Polars on Thursday, July 26, in its Metro Baseball League championship game held at Kent Hrbek Fields in Bloomington. Photo courtesy of Julie Stoltenburg2 / 2

    The Ellsworth youth traveling 10A baseball team completed its undefeated season on Thursday, July 26, after defeating the North St. Paul Polars 5-2 at Kent Hrbek Fields in Bloomington.

    Thursday's championship win sealed the Ellsworth team's 20-0 Metro Baseball League record. The MBL 10A division has 47 teams throughout the Minnesota metro area and Western Wisconsin.

    "All the players and coaches proudly represented Ellsworth throughout the season with their hard work, dedication and great sportsmanship," Julie Stoltenburg said.

