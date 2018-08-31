Hawks to hold annual fundraisers

The Sept. 8 event will also include a silent auction, raffle items, skins, a 50/50 raffle, the infamous "baseball hole" and other hole competitions.

Registration for the golf tournament will be held from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Sept. 8, but those who wish to pre-register can contact the Hawks at 715-495-4495 or at springvalleyhawks@gmail.com.

Following the golf tournament, the Hawks will also host their second annual Dam Days Dart Tournament Fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 22 at Sneakers Pub and Eatery. Registration for the event will begin at noon followed by the start of the tournament at 1 p.m. Players will be charged $20 apiece, will be paired with luck of the draw partners and will play Cricket and 501. The top three teams will be paid back their entry fees.