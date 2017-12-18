Guard play and free throws key for Wolves in 56-52 win

With help from their guards, the Wolves (4-3, 1-2) were able to pull off a 56-52 conference victory over the Boyceville Bulldogs (1-4, 0-3) who attempted to take away EPC's scoring options by double- and even triple-teaming Baier in their 2-3 zone for most of the Friday-night game.

EPC's Tyler Maxwell got his team's offense going by using dribble penetration to challenge Boyceville's 2-3 zone, and was able to score two early jumpers from just beyond the free-throw line.

The Wolves held a 4-0 lead until 14:35 when Boyceville's Cooper Boesl scored a bucket in the paint to give the Bulldogs their first points of the night.

Maxwell, Nic Forster, Jackson Glampe and Zack Phillips continued to attack Boyceville's zone defense and gave their team a 9-4 lead before EPC's head coach called a timeout at 9:16.

The Bulldogs forced two EPC turnovers out of the timeout, and closed the margin to 9-6, but would call their own timeout with 6:06 left in the first half after Forster, Maxwell and Baier each scored two-point buckets to extend EPC's lead to 15-6.

Boyceville went on a 6-2 run out of their own timeout, and were able to draw Maxwell's third foul, which sent him to the bench where he'd remain for the rest of the first half.

Even without Maxwell, EPC's first-half leading scorer, the Wolves were able to secure a 20-12 lead at halftime.

The Plum City High School gymnasium rims softened up for both teams as soon as the second half began.

Boyceville's Luke Knudtson scored his team's first five second-half points with a three-pointer and a coast-to-coast layup, but Maxwell's fifth bucket of the night plus a three from Glampe brought the deficit back to eight before Boyceville called their second timeout of the night.

Bryce Boda of Boyceville scored his first three of the night, but it was matched by two Glampe threes, which along with a bucket from Jordan Brunner, gave EPC a 38-24 lead. Borda led all scorers in Friday night's game with 26 points, 18 of which came from the free-throw line. Glampe finished as the Wolves' leading scorer with 16 points, and also contributed six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The Bulldogs caught a break once Maxwell committed his fourth foul of the game, and took a seat on the bench with just over 10 minutes left in the game.

Boyceville scored three quick points once Maxwell came out, but EPC entered into the bonus with 8:22 left in the game, and would shoot free-throws for the rest of the night. Baier scored the next six points for the Wolves, and drew Boyceville's 10th foul to give his team a double-bonus advantage for the rest of the night.

But EPC's lead got a little less comfortable after Baier's free-throws when Borda hit two back-to-back threes to narrow the margin to a single-digit lead. The Wolves called a timeout after a pair of Noah Gansluckner free throws, and the score was set at 50-40 with 10 minutes to go.

Boyceville went into a full-court press out of EPC's timeout, and was able to create four Wolves turnovers (two of which were in the backcourt), but the Wolves held on to a 56-52 victory by shooting their way to a win from the charity stripe.

"I think we executed the game plan well," EPC's head coach Chris Segerstrom said after the game, "and I felt that we were contesting shots early, and they were just dropping for Boyceville."

Baier, who is averaging 16.7 points per game after the first seven games of the season, was held to his scoring low of 11 points against the Bulldogs, and Segerstrom recognized how his team's guards stepped up offensively when Baier was still finding his rhythm on the court.

"That's what we're hoping some of the younger guys can do — like a Jackson Glampe, Tyler Maxwell and Zack Phillips," Segerstrom said. "Those guys stepped up and hit some big shots when we needed it down the stretch, and then Luke was able to get more into a rhythm in the second half.

"That makes our team a lot tougher."

Maxwell finished with 11 points, four rebounds, two blocks and one assist. Phillips added five points, five rebounds and three assists.

Segerstrom said his team turned it over more than he would have liked to have seen in the final minutes of play, but said "a win is a win," and was pleased to see his team come through at the free-throw line.

The Wolves will not have a game over the holiday break, but Segerstrom's team will be getting in the gym for a few practices before their next game on Friday, Jan. 5 at Plum City High School against Elk Mound.

Segerstrom said, "We still want to stay fresh, so we have to come in [to practice] a couple of times, but we're going to take some time off and enjoy the time with family."