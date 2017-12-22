Prescott soars in battle of Cardinals

However, most would not have predicted that the 0-8 Spring Valley team would record their highest point total of 49 against the 4-3 Division 3 Prescott team on Dec. 21.

"I think we played really well as a team together, and we were more of a family than the other games," Spring Valley sophomore Morgan Rustad said. "Today we came together and had a lot more energy."

Rustad finished with a career-high 16 points to lead her team in scoring.

"I had a lot more energy than I normally do just with more fans in the room," Rustad said, "and it was a really good experience."

But all the energy and scoring SV was able to muster up was no match for Prescott's Haylee Yaeger who was an unstoppable force in the paint throughout the game. Yaeger had 21 first-half points at the rim, sat for most of the second half due to her team's large lead, and finished with 25 points to lead all scorers.

Earlier in the week, Yaeger's Prescott team faced her former undefeated Hastings squad—a much more challenging team than Prescott's Thursday-night opponents.

"Going into Hastings we just gave it our all, and the same here," Yaeger said about her team's two matchups of the week. "We weren't going to underestimate [SV], so we just came out with the same intensity as playing Hastings."

The Prescott junior said she experienced mixed emotions playing against her former teammates.

"It was ... fun, but it was kind of—it was different," Yaeger said. "It made me feel like uncomfortable almost just missing playing with them, but then also playing for this new team, which I love playing with."

Yaeger said that the transition to Prescott's basketball team from Hastings was difficult at first, but said after a few weeks of practice, she and her teammates connected well, which led to games flowing easily.

SV ran a 1-2-2 defense to try to take away Yaeger's driving lane, but the compact defense was no match against Prescott's center who led her team to a 54-20 halftime lead.

Yaeger and the other four Prescott starters were able to take a breather on the bench for most of the second half after head coach Ron Murphy put his reserves in. Junior Kaelyn Lewis put up an impressive feat against SV and scored her career high of 14 points as Prescott's third-leading scorer of the night.

Ten Prescott players made their way into the scoring column in Thursday's game. Also scoring for the winning Cardinals team aside from Yaeger and Lewis: Bella Lenz 16; Nicole Dalman, McKenna Johnson 8; Allie Murphy, Sydney Benck 5; Mackenzie Carey, Faith Stiles 4; and Ashley Rieken 2.

Coach Murphy thought his team took control of the game right away, but once again said that his team has a long way to go defensively.

"Luckily we were good enough offensively to make up for some of our weaknesses defensively, but when we play good teams it shows," Murphy said.

Prescott's head coach said his team spends about three-fourths of their practices focusing on defense, which he assumes gets boring after a while for his players.

As for scoring, Murphy said his team is happy to share the wealth amongst its players.

"As long as we get W's, I think that's all anyone really cares about on this team," Murphy said. "They really don't care who has 10 or 20 or five [points]."

Both teams will be off during the holidays, and SV will resume play on Thursday, Jan. 4 against the No. 3-ranked Division 4 Durand team (7-0, 4-0), while Prescott continues their season the following day against MBC opponent Baldwin-Woodville (5-3, 3-1) at home.

Colfax 64, Elmwood/Plum City 32

The Wolves dropped their last game before break on Thursday night to the 3-3 Colfax Vikings.

EPC is now 2-4 on the season and 1-2 in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play.

Katie Feuker led the Wolves with another double-digit night by scoring 12 points. She also recorded one steal and one assist and was just shy of a double-double with eight rebounds.

Rowan Rupakus contributed six points, two rebounds and one assist; while Ellie Funk added to every stat category with 11 rebounds, seven assists, four points and four steals.

Hannah Feuker also finished with four points against the Vikings, and Lexi Diesing, Alyssa Peterson and Taylor Whipple each added two points to their team's effort.